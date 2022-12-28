Ever Glory International : Current Report - Form 8-K

Advanced search
    EVK   US2997662042

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(EVK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:23 2022-12-28 pm EST
0.1780 USD   -1.06%
01:32pEver Glory International : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
12/26Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.(OTCPK:EVKG) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
12/22Sector Update: Consumer Stock End Well Above Thursday Lows
MT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2022

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Florida 001-34124 65-0420166
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File No.) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)

Ever-Glory Commercial Center,

509 Chengxin Road,Jiangning Development Zone,

Nanjing, Jiangsu Province,

Peoples Republic of China

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip code)

(8625) 5209-6889

(Registrant's Telephone number including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 EVK NASDAQGlobal Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 27, 2022, the common stock of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc., (the "Company") began trading on the OTC Pink under the symbol of "EVKG"

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Date: December 28, 2022 By: /s/ Edward Yihua Kang
Edward Yihua Kang
Chief Executive Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
