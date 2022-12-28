Ever Glory International : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2022

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 27, 2022, the common stock of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc., (the "Company") began trading on the OTC Pink under the symbol of "EVKG"

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. Date: December 28, 2022 By: /s/ Edward Yihua Kang Edward Yihua Kang Chief Executive Officer

