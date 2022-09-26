Advanced search
    EVK   US2997662042

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(EVK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
0.8654 USD   -8.91%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ever Glory International : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

09/26/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 26, 2022

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Florida 000-28806 65-0420166

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation)

(Commission File No.)

(IRS Employer Identification

No.)

Ever-Glory Commercial Center,

509 Chengxin Road,Jiangning Development Zone,

Nanjing, Jiangsu Province,

Peoples Republic of China

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip code)

(8625) 5209-6889

(Registrant's Telephone number including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 EVK NASDAQGlobal Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On September 22, 2022, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") received a notification letter (the "MVPHS Deficiency Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the minimum market value of its publicly held shares has been below $5,000,000 for a period of 31 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum market value of its publicly held shares requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) (the "MVPHS Requirement").

The MVPHS Deficiency Notice received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has 180 calendars days, expiring March 21, 2023, to regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement. If the Company maintains a MVPHS at or greater than $5,000,000 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, it will regain compliance. If the Company does not regain compliance within 180 calendar days, it will receive a written notification from Nasdaq that its securities are subject to delisting, and may have the opportunity to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Capital Market") if it meets the Capital Market's continued listing requirements and pays the applicable fee.

The Company, by filing this Form 8-K, discloses its receipt of the MVPHS Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

[signature page to follow]

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Date: September 26, 2022 By: /s/ Edward Yihua Kang
Edward Yihua Kang
Chief Executive Officer

2

Disclaimer

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 20:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 331 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,09 M - -
Net Debt 2021 59,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -398x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 14,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Hua Kang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Song Wang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jia Jun Sun Chief Operating Officer & Director
Zhi Xue Zhang Independent Director
Merry Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-61.54%14
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.03%294 459
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-23.73%119 071
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-25.95%59 811
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-29.77%55 998
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-25.10%37 385