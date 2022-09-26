Ever Glory International : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 26, 2022

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

Ever-Glory Commercial Center,

509 Chengxin Road,Jiangning Development Zone,

Nanjing, Jiangsu Province,

Peoples Republic of China

(8625) 5209-6889

Item 3.01Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On September 22, 2022, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") received a notification letter (the "MVPHS Deficiency Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the minimum market value of its publicly held shares has been below $5,000,000 for a period of 31 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum market value of its publicly held shares requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) (the "MVPHS Requirement").

The MVPHS Deficiency Notice received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has 180 calendars days, expiring March 21, 2023, to regain compliance with the MVPHS Requirement. If the Company maintains a MVPHS at or greater than $5,000,000 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, it will regain compliance. If the Company does not regain compliance within 180 calendar days, it will receive a written notification from Nasdaq that its securities are subject to delisting, and may have the opportunity to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Capital Market") if it meets the Capital Market's continued listing requirements and pays the applicable fee.

The Company, by filing this Form 8-K, discloses its receipt of the MVPHS Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

Date: September 26, 2022 By: /s/ Edward Yihua Kang Edward Yihua Kang Chief Executive Officer