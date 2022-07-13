Ever Gotesco Resources and : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 11, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number AS094-8752
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-817-595-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter EVER GOTESCO RESOURCES AND HOLDINGS, INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 12/F, Ever Gotesco Corporate Center, 1958 C. M. Recto Avenue, ManilaPostal Code-
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 8243-2921
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
common
|
5,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9: OTHER ITEMS
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc.EVER
PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Amendment of:
Article I- Corporate Name and
Article VII- Authorized Capital Stock
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
In a Board Meeting held on May 24, 2022, the Board approved the amendment of the Corporate Name from "Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, Inc." to "Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc." and the increase in Authorized Capital Stock up to Php 7.5 Billion.
|
Date of Approval by
Board of Directors
|
May 24, 2022
|
Date of Approval by Stockholders
|
TBA
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
-
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission
|
TBA
|
Date of Receipt of SEC approval
|
TBA
Amendment(s)
|
Article No.
|
From
|
To
|
Article I: Corporate Name
|
Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, Inc.
|
Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc.
|
Article VII- Authorized Capital Stock
|
Php 5 Billion
|
Php 7.5 Billion
|
Rationale for the amendment(s)
|
The change in name is in line with the Company's shift in business ventures to agri- tourism and bamboo industry. The increase in Authorized Capital Stock aims to attract more investors and raise capital for its new business ventures: agri- tourism and bamboo industry.
The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
|
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC
|
TBA
|
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
|
TBA
|
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
|
-
|
Other Relevant Information
|
-
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Christine Base
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Ever Gotesco Resources and Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:02 UTC.