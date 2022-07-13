Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVER   PHY2362X1082

EVER-GOTESCO RESOURCES AND HOLDINGS, INC.

(EVER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
0.2650 PHP   +1.92%
07/11Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc. has Changed its Name to Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc
05/15Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Ever Gotesco Resources and : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 11, 20222. SEC Identification Number AS094-87523. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-817-595-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter EVER GOTESCO RESOURCES AND HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 12/F, Ever Gotesco Corporate Center, 1958 C. M. Recto Avenue, ManilaPostal Code-8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 8243-29219. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
common 5,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM 9: OTHER ITEMS

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc.EVER PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendment of:
Article I- Corporate Name and
Article VII- Authorized Capital Stock

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In a Board Meeting held on May 24, 2022, the Board approved the amendment of the Corporate Name from "Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, Inc." to "Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc." and the increase in Authorized Capital Stock up to Php 7.5 Billion.

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		May 24, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable -
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
Article I: Corporate Name Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, Inc. Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc.
Article VII- Authorized Capital Stock Php 5 Billion Php 7.5 Billion
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The change in name is in line with the Company's shift in business ventures to agri- tourism and bamboo industry. The increase in Authorized Capital Stock aims to attract more investors and raise capital for its new business ventures: agri- tourism and bamboo industry.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

-

Other Relevant Information

-

Filed on behalf by:
Name Christine Base
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Ever Gotesco Resources and Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,14  - -
Net income 2021 2 142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 66,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 325 M 23,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 12 393 782 507x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart EVER-GOTESCO RESOURCES AND HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antonio Lee Tiu President & Director
Joel T. Go Chairman
Christine P. Base Secretary & Corporate Information Officer
Christian Grant Yu Tomas Independent Director
Francisco A. Sanchez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVER-GOTESCO RESOURCES AND HOLDINGS, INC.-19.70%24
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.80%34 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.01%33 462
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.30%32 566
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.71%28 854
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED13.12%25 761