Ever Gotesco Resources and : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Jul 11, 2022

EVER GOTESCO RESOURCES AND HOLDINGS, INC.

Ever-Gotesco Resources and Holdings, Inc.

EVER

Article VII- Authorized Capital Stock Background/Description of the Disclosure In a Board Meeting held on May 24, 2022, the Board approved the amendment of the Corporate Name from "Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, Inc." to "Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc." and the increase in Authorized Capital Stock up to Php 7.5 Billion.

Board of Directors May 24, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable - Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA

Article No. From To Article I: Corporate Name Ever Gotesco Resources & Holdings, Inc. Everwoods Green Resources & Holdings, Inc. Article VII- Authorized Capital Stock Php 5 Billion Php 7.5 Billion

Rationale for the amendment(s) The change in name is in line with the Company's shift in business ventures to agri- tourism and bamboo industry. The increase in Authorized Capital Stock aims to attract more investors and raise capital for its new business ventures: agri- tourism and bamboo industry.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any - Other Relevant Information -

Filed on behalf by: Name Christine Base Designation Corporate Secretary

