    EVBG   US29978A1043

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:44:38 pm EDT
50.82 USD   +2.60%
03:04pEVBG STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
04/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Everbridge, Inc. - EVBG
PR
04/11EVERBRIDGE : Responding to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine
PU
EVBG Stock News: Robbins LLP Investigates Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) on Behalf of Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws in relation to the Company's ability to integrate recently purchased companies and their product offerings. Everbridge is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications to automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to “critical events” in order to keep people safe and organizations running.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Everbridge, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Everbridge, Everbridge went on a buying spree and acquired nine companies between August 2019 and November 2021. During this time, defendants misled investors regarding its ability to integrate these new acquisitions and expectations of revenue growth.

The truth about Everbridge's failings was partially revealed on December 9, 2021, when the Company disclosed the resignation of its CEO, without providing a reason for the decision. The Company also provided 2022 revenue growth guidance of between 20%-23%, well below the expected baseline of 30%. On this news, Everbridge's common stock fell over 45%, or $52.37 per share.

Then, on February 24, 2022, Everbridge announced disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, and even lower guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022. In so doing, one new interim co-CEO revealed the integration challenges resulting from the buying binge and noted that Everbridge will pause engaging in any new M&A activity to focus on product integration, as well as significantly “simplify” and reduce its product offerings. The other interim co-CEO noted that focus on product integration and simplification would alone result in an approximate $17 million of revenue loss and the decline in deal sizes would result in another $15 million reduction in revenues. On this news, Everbridge’s common stock price fell another $15.68 per share, or 33.9%, to close at $30.61 per share on February 25, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) between November 4, 2019 and February 24, 2022, you have legal options. Contact us for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Everbridge, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
