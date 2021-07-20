Everbridge : Achieving Best in Enterprise Resilience™ is a Competitive Differentiator

The Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification program affirms your organization's readiness to manage critical events including digital downtime, supply chain interruptions, natural disasters, terrorist threats, humanmade disasters, and any critical event that impacts operations, assets, and resources. The trusted Best in Enterprise Resilience™seal signifies your focus on applying best practices to deploy technology, tools, and processes that assure your organization is ready, responsive & resilient.

Excellence in Critical Event Management

In a Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 world, business resilience is no longer optional. In fact, according to Gartner, 'Predicts 2021: Organizational Resilience' by David Gregory, Roberta Witty, Ron Blair, and Katell Thielemann (January 4, 2021), 'By 2025, 70% of CEOs will mandate a culture of organizational resilience to survive coinciding threats from COVID-19, cybercrime, severe weather events, civil unrest, and political instabilities.'

But achieving true organizational resilience is challenging. Your company has unique operational details-a combination of technologies, physical locations, supply chains, and, most importantly, people- all of which are constantly changing. Excellence in Critical Event Management requires a system fully configured and integrated with existing operational tools and processes, as well as users and response teams with the full set of skills required to manage different events to rise to this challenge. The Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification program awards recognition and validation to those companies who have met this highest industry standard.

Critical Event Management is a top board priority in 2021, helping companies:

Enable revenue

Lower costs

Retain employees

Protect reputation

Prepare for the next disaster/pandemic

'In the 2020s, the aftermath of the pandemic and ongoing systemic risk will force every company to become much more resilient. In fact, we believe that resilience - the ability to deliver on your mission and vision regardless of any kind of crisis or disruption, be it extreme weather, political upheaval, cyberattack, or the next disease outbreak - will become a competitive advantage for those that embrace it as a core principle.' - Forrester , Business Resilience Is No Longer Optional, by Stephanie Balaouras - May 12, 2020

Validated Organizational Resilience and Digital Transformation Builds Trust

Being a Best in Enterprise Resilience™ organization gives employees, customers, and stakeholders confidence that your company is operating from a position of strength, agility, and resilience. The ability to withstand a critical event without a significant impact on business operations allows companies to differentiate from their peers as a trusted organization. This trust helps enhance employee retention, boost corporate reputation, and drive measurable ROI.

'3 months. Based on analysis assuming a multi-billion-dollar, multi-national corporation looking at cash flow analysis (risk-adjusted estimates), the payback period of deploying the CEM platform is approximately 3 months.' - Forrester Consulting, The Total Economic Impact™ of Everbridge CEM Platform: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled by a CEM Platform (with COVID-19 addendum, dated March 2021)

How Does My Organization Get Certified?

Organizations are eligible for Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification after completing the CEM Baseline Assessment. The assessment evaluates organizations using Everbridge's CEM Standard Framework, which is based on 20 years of best practice insight in Critical Event Management.

BECOME Best in Enterprise Resilience™ CERTIFIED

The assessment is led by the Everbridge Professional Services team, which has provided over 500,000 hours of consultation to thousands of customers over the past 5 years and has managed and supported the success of Critical Event Management programs for many of the world's largest and most advanced companies and institutions.

The CEM Baseline Assessment includes an orientation workshop, assessment interviews, an assessment report readout, and improvement activities. The assessment examines your organization's competencies across four categories and several dimensions, including:

Data & Analytics - Asset Data, Threat Monitoring, Reporting & Insights

Digital Transformation - Digitized Protocols, Integrated View, Scalable Cloud

Smart Process Automation - Process Orchestration, Automated Correlation, Response Activation

Communication & Collaboration - Location-based Communication, Massive Multimodal, Engagement & Collaboration

You'll receive a Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Assessment Report that showcases your strengths and provides benchmark analysis to demonstrate how your organization compares to others. Best practices and improvement opportunities are detailed to provide a clear path for you to achieving top-tier leadership status in CEM.

The Validation You Need, The Recognition You Deserve

Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification demonstrates that your organization values safety and dependability, which increases trust and confidencein your organization among internal and external stakeholders like employees, customers, and partners. Trust is a competitive differentiator. Being Best in Enterprise Resilience™ is proof of that trust. Join the ranks of companies like Discover, Goldman Sachs, and Alexion as a Best in Enterprise Resilience™ organization, and stand out from the crowd.

GET CERTIFIED