  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Everbridge, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVBG   US29978A1043

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
30.63 USD   -2.61%
08:39aEverbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company's Global Information Systems
BU
10/18Everbridge to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
BU
10/17Everbridge Partners with COP27 World Climate Summit to Present on the Importance of Investing in Resilience in the Face of Growing Climate Risk
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company's Global Information Systems

10/20/2022 | 08:39am EDT
With two decades of leadership experience at information security software companies, Sheila brings deep background in cyber security, DevOps, agile project delivery, automation, and infrastructure in IT and SaaS environments

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for leading the company’s global information technology (IT) efforts, including corporate IT infrastructure, technology systems, and enterprise architecture. Sheila reports to Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner, and will oversee teams led by the company’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Enterprise IT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005650/en/

Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sheila’s experience scaling IT operations on a global level will be instrumental to Everbridge's continued growth efforts as the market leader in Critical Event Management (CEM),” said Wagner. “I had the opportunity to collaborate with Sheila at her prior company and I am excited to have her part of Everbridge. In addition to leading our IS/IT teams, Sheila will partner with me and the senior leadership team on the best-in-class development of our internal information systems.”

Prior to Everbridge, Sheila served as CIO of Zix, a leader in email security and encryption, managing security, IT, business applications and compliance. Before joining Zix, Sheila was Vice President of IT, Cloud Services Operation for Entrust Datacard. She has worked in the software IT space for over 25 years. She began her career working with business information systems at Mitel Networks, and worked with many startups to implement SaaS offerings, introduce security frameworks and IT service management capabilities.

With a strong commitment to promote diversity in security, Sheila launched the Women’s Network of Ottawa for Entrust Datacard and has also implemented the Women in Security group at Zix/AppRiver.

“I have built my career around a focus on strategic planning, security transformation, and ITSM best practices,” said Carpenter. “I am excited to join Everbridge… a company with a strong mission, strong culture, and a commitment to the highest standards of security, compliance, and digital transformation.”

About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,300 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 430 M - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 217 M 1 217 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 893
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30,63 $
Average target price 37,60 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Wagner Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Brickley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jaime Wallace Ellertson Non-Executive Chairman
Imad Mouline Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. D'Amore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.-54.51%1 217
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.09%1 763 642
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-50.76%47 860
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.58%44 185
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.51%44 051
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.51%42 099