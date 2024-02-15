Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that it will no longer hold its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call originally scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET in light of its pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company still expects to issue financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market close on February 26, 2024, as previously announced, followed by timely SEC filings.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

