Everbridge : Customer Success Leader Wins 2021 Stevie® Award Honoring Worldwide Sales Executives of the Year

Award Recognizes Commitment of Everbridge and its Global, Market-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) Platform to Help Customers Keep Their People Safe and Organizations Running

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its Vice President of Global Account Management & Customer Success MJ McCarthy earned a 2021 Stevie® Award in the category of “Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year.” The award showcases McCarthy’s leadership and ongoing commitment to helping Everbridge customers manage major threats to life safety and continuity of business and IT operations.

Everbridge Customer Success Leader Wins 2021 Stevie® Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Most recently, the Everbridge team reporting to McCarthy played a significant role in supporting hundreds of customers across Texas and other U.S. states during freezing conditions and power outages. The Everbridge CEM platform assisted with hospital evacuations, supported state and local governments with their communication of critical information on shelters and low water supply, helped businesses and their IT teams conduct proactive and preventative measures in advance of power shutdowns, and enabled one of the top global chemical companies in the world to help maintain business continuity of plant operations.

Through McCarthy’s leadership, Everbridge consistently achieves best-in-class customer retention of greater than 95%, as well as 98% customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores based on customer surveys.

“Our Account Management and Customer Success teams support businesses, governments and healthcare organizations around the world during some of the most difficult times and challenging situations,” said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer, Everbridge. “Whether helping our customers ensure the efficient and scalable distribution of a vaccine, responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an approaching hurricane, supply chain disruption or cyberattack, our customers depend on the automation and scale of the Everbridge platform to keep their people safe and organizations running. We remain proud of the work of MJ McCarthy and her team to deliver the highest levels of customer success and satisfaction.”

Now in its 15th year, the Stevie Awards remain highly sought-after worldwide, exemplifying achievement in business by organizations and individuals across more than 60 nations. According to the awards site: “The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes.”

Everbridge, and its market-leading CEM Platform, remain widely recognized for its support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent vaccine distribution. According to data compiled by global investment firm Battery Ventures and employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, Everbridge became the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19. In addition, Everbridge ranked top 50 in the largest company category by Comparably for Best Company Culture and Best CEO, measuring employee sentiment across over 60,000 U.S. companies. Everbridge also recently received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) in the categories: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.

Additional recognition for Everbridge includes the Best Customer Experience Award from The Help Desk Institute (HDI), a Stevie® Award in the category of “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services,” Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

