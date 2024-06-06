Forecasters issue 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook, calling for 20-25 named storms, with up to a dozen strengthening into hurricanes

Leading critical event management provider highlights importance of reliable risk intelligence and timely communication in safeguarding communities during severe weather events

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 6, 2024 - Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced its continued commitment to supporting government and enterprise organizations as the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins and runs through November 30. With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting another "above normal " season, Everbridge emphasizes the crucial role of risk intelligence, real-time information sharing, and emergency response in safeguarding communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Atlantic Seaboard.

"Effective communication, coupled with timely and accurate risk intelligence, remains pivotal for emergency managers and first responders in preserving lives during hurricanes," emphasized Tracy Reinhold, CSO of Everbridge. "At Everbridge, our dedicated team of Public Safety experts recognizes this critical need. We are committed to providing our customers with the essential tools and best practices to ensure preparedness throughout the Atlantic hurricane season and beyond."

Everbridge supports some of the most populated cities along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts including Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, St. Petersburg, and Tampa, and counties across Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Everbridge has also helped build and support statewide access and functional needs registries, ensuring first responders are best equipped to protect and evacuate the most vulnerable individuals from floods, fires, and storms.

Leading hurricane forecasters agree that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be an "extremely active" one. NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms. Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes, including 4 to 7 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). Colorado State University this year issued their busiest seasonal outlook ever. The CSU team expects 23 named storms. Of those, 11 could become hurricanes and at least five could become major hurricanes. Moreover, meteorologists at the University of Arizona say they expect 21 named storms, 11 hurricanes, and five major hurricanes.

Severe storms have grown increasingly active and more powerful over the past decade. According to an analysis by the Everbridge Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center (RIMC), 210 tropical storms and hurricanes have impacted the United States between 2013 and 2023, with the most frequent landfall in Florida, Hawaii, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and Virginia.

Figures 1 and 2 illustrate the frequency and state-by-state impact of hurricanes and tropical storms along the U.S. seaboard between 2013 and 2023. Source: Everbridge RIMC.

Leveraging the Everbridge Platform, state and local governments can follow these best practices to effectively communicate with citizens during a crisis:

Deploy a population-wide system to deliver critical updates and information directly to citizens' mobile devices. Communities can implement a simple and quick opt-in solution, for example, allowing citizens to text a specific keyword or zip code to a designated SMS short code.

Establish a risk data sharing network that connects the public and private sectors. This network facilitates the sharing of life-saving information between government agencies, hospitals, universities, airports, and local businesses, enhancing the ability to respond promptly to emergency situations.

Develop special/functional needs registries to identify at-risk individuals during emergencies. This ensures that high-priority individuals, such as those in nursing homes and hospitals, receive specialized care and attention.

Create incident zones based on geographic location to trigger mobile emergency alerts when individuals enter or return to an area designated.

Maximize outreach with robust database of contacts. To complement opt-in databases, emergency officials turn to the Everbridge Resident Connection database - a comprehensive database of landline, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) and cellular business and residential contacts to reach the greater population with more confidence.

For more information, access the Everbridge Hurricane Best Practice and Preparedness materials, including:

