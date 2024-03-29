BURLINGTON, MA - March 29, 2024 - Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced its customized data-driven Situational Awareness and Risk Intelligence reporting focused on the upcoming International Games in Paris. The risk analysis will help safeguard traveling workers, attendees, and supply chain and business operations in the vicinity of the Summer Games.

To learn how Everbridge will work to enhance security at the upcoming International Summer Games in Paris, please join our webinar on April 4th at 12 p.m. CET.

As the world gears up for the excitement and anticipation of the International Summer Games, Everbridge is committed to enhancing safety and resilience for all stakeholders involved. Leveraging its cutting-edge technology and expertise in critical event management, Everbridge will provide a comprehensive Risk Data Intelligence Feed designed to mitigate potential disruptions and ensure a safe and secure environment.

The Risk Data Intelligence Feed integrates seamlessly into the Everbridge platform, offering real-time insights into a variety of potential threats, including weather-related incidents, traffic disruptions, and other localized risks. Using advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, the feed provides actionable intelligence that enables organizations to proactively identify and respond to emerging threats, minimizing the impact on operations, and ensuring the safety of all participants.

"At Everbridge, our mission is to help organizations prepare for, respond to, and mitigate the impact of critical events, and there are few events more significant than the International Summer Games," said David Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer at Everbridge. "We are proud to provide our Risk Data Intelligence Feed to support the safety and security of organizations - and their employees - during this historic event."

In addition to providing real-time risk intelligence, Everbridge will also offer a range of critical event management capabilities to support the International Summer Games, including mass notification, incident management, coordination tools, and security services. These capabilities will enable public safety agencies and organizations to effectively communicate, collaborate, and respond to any critical incidents that may arise during the Games.

For more information on Everbridge critical event management offerings, visit our CEM solutions page.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today's unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry's most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Everbridge Contacts: