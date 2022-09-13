Everbridge Integrates Industry's Most Comprehensive External Risk Intelligence Into Organizations' Physical Command Centers

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the full integration of the company’s expansive Risk Intelligence monitoring capabilities into its industry-leading physical security management system, Control Center, enabling organizations to ingest “outside” risk intelligence and correlate that real-time information with data from “inside” their buildings. With more than 20 years of experience in the CEM and Smart Security space, Everbridge now offers the market’s most comprehensive, end-to-end solution for organizations to fulfill their Duty of Care for employees, traveling workers, visitors, and other stakeholders.

“We continue to enhance our ability to provide critical situational awareness spanning both inside and outside our customers’ walls and across both digital and physical domains,” said Ajay Nigam, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “The desire to unify security operations is universal to all organizations who find themselves with too many systems or data to make best operational use of them. Combining external threat intelligence with an organization’s internal security systems is as valuable to a large corporation as it is to an airport, a nuclear power station, or even a city.”

With the new integration, global security operations center (GSOC) operators will now be able to visualize over 25,000 risk intelligence data feeds on the same pane of glass that they are using for their internal physical or facilities security management. Moreover, risk intelligence can also feed into the workflow and orchestration engine to trigger device activations, including automatically pulling in relevant video feeds or locking down badge access, doors and gates. When a nearby risk event is reported, GSOC operators can proactively monitor and validate the threat to their organization using their local systems, all from a unified platform.

“Today, customers demand solutions that are inclusive and have an integrated approach toward security. Therefore, the enterprise search is on for solutions that can seamlessly combine diverse applications into a cohesive, networked, and highly efficient system,” said Himanshu Garg, Industry Principal, Security, at Frost & Sullivan. “Everbridge’s innovative approach with its Control Center product enables enterprises to maintain operational control through a single common operating picture while automating decision-making and compliance procedures to ensure that the appropriate process is followed for any given situation.”

In addition to the advancements with its Smart Security solution, Everbridge also unveiled Resilience Insights, part of the company’s Business Operations and People Resilience solutions, which help organizations understand the impact of operational disruptions as well as their response to those events. Everbridge Resilience Insights leverages years of risk event history and location intelligence to assess risk for new operational areas, including:

Conducting site analysis of new facilities, infrastructure locations or field locations to understand the risk profile of that area including crime level, natural disaster, health & disease, and civil unrest

Understanding the seasonality of events which might impact an enterprise’s location as well as supply chain and transportation routes

Leveraging this information to make more informed decisions around new operations and mitigation steps

Everbridge Resilience Insights offers a deep dive into risk data to find patterns, trends, and threat correlations to better understand an organization’s risk profile and which disruptions are most likely to impact operations and people, helping to measure past performance and identify opportunities for improvement. Finally, Everbridge combines all these risk factors into a Resilience Index, a simple-to-understand risk scoring methodology.

“We are very excited to collaborate with our customers to leverage our new Resilience Insights,” said Eric Chetwynd, Senior Solutions Marketing Director at Everbridge. “Our customers are already seeing immense value in the solution. For example, some large entertainment companies are using the risk event data and location intelligence to understand crime rates or wildfire risk to potential film production sites, along with the potential liability of filming in those locations. We also delivered Insights via a heatmap to a large engineering firm with operations in Ukraine, so they could quickly evaluate the risk to those locations and whether they wanted to evacuate personnel from the area.”

Everbridge will demonstrate its next-generation Smart Security integrations and Resilience Insights at (GSX) 2022 taking place this week, September 12- 14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. To learn more, visit the Everbridge booth #3743 at GSX.

Over 6,300 businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations rely on Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, protect supply chains, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response. The Everbridge CEM Platform leverages over 450 out-of-the-box, pre-existing technology integrations and over 25,000 risk data sources, for organizations to gain clarity, act faster, and improve business continuity and employee safety before, during and after a crisis.

