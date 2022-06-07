Everbridge Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Everbridge supports AWS customers with their enterprise resilience and emergency response strategies for digital and physical critical events, ranging from IT incidents and supply chain disruptions to severe weather and natural disasters

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), a global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of AWS Partners.

Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables Everbridge to further meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with AWS complements Everbridge’s ability to deliver better outcomes to AWS customers.

Everbridge’s market-leading, software-as-a-service (SaaS) CEM Platform enables businesses, governments, universities, and healthcare providers to quickly and reliably aggregate, correlate, and assess threat data; locate people at risk and responders able to assist; automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes; and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge provides one of the most comprehensive enterprise resilience solutions for managing digital and physical critical events in an increasingly volatile and uncertain global threat landscape, while delivering significant return on investment (ROI) through increased revenue and reduced cost.

“As we continue to expand our global routes to market for our leading enterprise resilience solutions, Everbridge and AWS are working together to reach a broad set of joint customers,” said Dominic Jones, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at Everbridge. “AWS’s reach and channel relationships combined with Everbridge’s CEM expertise will help organizations of all kinds, and across all sectors, automate the complicated task of responding to, and mitigating, digital and physical threats. Thousands of customers benefit from our solutions, and we know we can support even more through AWS.”

Everbridge and AWS are currently working with customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,200 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

