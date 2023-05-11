Everbridge Joins United Nations Network for Building Disaster Resilient Communities

The United Nations (UN) Alliance works toward creating disaster resilient societies in areas most vulnerable to natural and manmade hazards

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the company has joined the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies (ARISE). Everbridge will attend the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework next week on May 18-19 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where it will showcase its organizational resilience solutions.

“We are honored to work with the UNDRR’s Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies at such a pivotal moment of ongoing climate challenges,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “Helping to build resilient communities and organizations is core to our mission. Everbridge is committed to acting now in driving the innovation and collaboration – with our customers, partners, and stakeholders – needed to pursue global climate goals within our industry and beyond.”

The Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework marks the halfway point in the implementation of the framework, which was adopted by UN member states in 2015. The Sendai Framework is a 15-year voluntary, non-binding agreement that aims to reduce disaster risk and build resilience in communities around the world, particularly in the face of climate-fueled threats.

“During severe weather events, governments and enterprises alike have a responsibility to respond effectively and efficiently in order to protect people, assets, and facilities from harm,” said Everbridge delegate to the UNDRR Lorenzo Marchetti, attending the High Level Meeting of the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework on May 18-19 in New York. “Citizens and employees are looking to leaders to successfully guide our lives and livelihoods toward a more sustainable future. As leaders begin taking steps toward that goal, it is crucial to not only focus on hitting targets such as reduced emissions and investment in renewables, but to proactively mitigate disasters by building a comprehensive climate adaptation strategy.”

Across the globe, both public and private sectors are more concerned than ever about addressing climate change and its associated risks. “In the period 2000 to 2019, there were 7,348 major recorded disaster events claiming 1.23 million lives, affecting 4.2 billion people (many on more than one occasion) resulting in approximately US$2.97 trillion in global economic losses,” according to a report conducted by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). The report stated: “The last twenty years have seen the number of major floods more than double, from 1,389 to 3,254, while the incidence of storms grew from 1,457 to 2,034.”

The report also records major increases in other categories including drought, wildfires, and extreme temperature events.

As a member of the UNDRR ARISE network, Everbridge will work with other private and public organizations to promote disaster-resilient communities and economies. Everbridge’s critical event management platform supports preparedness and response efforts for governments, businesses, and healthcare organizations around the world.

To learn more about how government and enterprise sectors can cultivate climate change resilience by investing in disaster risk reduction through critical event management, read here.

