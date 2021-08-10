Everbridge : Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the next generation of its best-in-class CareConverge and HipaaBridge secure clinical collaboration healthcare solutions. Featuring new real-time, secure collaboration tools, Everbridge CareConverge addresses the unique workflows and requirements of hospitals and healthcare systems, whether daily, non-emergent, or high-acuity emergent clinical cases. Highly scalable, reliable and secure, CareConverge provides an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform.

Everbridge will exhibit this week at the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference. Please visit booth #7101 to receive a live demonstration of Everbridge’s new CareConverge solution and to hear testimonials from today’s leading healthcare organizations. Everbridge experts will be onsite to showcase the latest innovations for building hospital resilience, creating safer hospital environments, and enhancing the patient experience. Learn more by attending the following in-booth presentations on Tuesday, August 10th and Wednesday, August 11th:

11-11:30 a.m. PT: Balancing the Patient Experience with Hospital Resilience

2-2:30 p.m. PT: Innovations Shaping the Future of Healthcare Delivery and the Connected Healthcare System

“CareConverge has provided our program with a cutting-edge process for STEMI team activation,” said Seth I. Sokol, M.D., FSCAI, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, NYC Health + Hospitals Jacobi Medical Center. “In addition to seamless activation of the on-call team, it allows real-time HIPAA communication via secure text/image sending between the activation site and team. This has been extremely effective and efficient in facilitating clinical and logistical coordination leading to better response times and patient outcomes.”

Hospitals and healthcare systems leveraging CareConverge have seen significant results, including improved Emergency Department throughput by upwards of 19%, reduction in the length of stay from arrival to ED departure, and a 62% improvement in door-to-doctor time.

“For emergent clinical cases, every minute of delayed care can have a significant impact on patient outcome and recovery,” said Eric Chetwynd, General Manager, Healthcare Solutions at Everbridge. “Helping resource-constrained healthcare providers deliver more quality care in less time – while meeting compliance standards and exceeding patient expectations –Everbridge CareConverge creates an efficient communications hub for today’s top hospitals.”

Feature enhancements include the CareConverge telehealth app which provides an instant way to connect patients with their care provider through a single platform; mobile scheduling to reach the entire care team on and off-site, based on roles, location and availability; group messaging to drive push notifications to different groups, each with their own distinct message and call-to-action; custom and private chat channels to ensure that privileged conversations remain between authorized members; and single sign-on for instant access to multiple sites with real-time secure voice, text, video and image sharing.

CareConverge enables communication and collaboration across multiple hospital locations and schedules, creating seamless, integrated workflows to deliver faster response times and better patient outcomes. The solution helps automate workflows to ensure quick responses and escalations, matching them to staffing and on-call schedules, confirming that urgent messages are read and responded to, and logging those interactions in an auditable way.

The solution’s patented smart routing engine includes multi-modal delivery and escalation to ensure priority alerts are quickly addressed. Secure voice, text, image, and video sharing capabilities allow clinicians to coordinate with staff across the healthcare system, whether on-site or off-site, while single sign-on and Touch ID enable instant access to multiple hospital locations from a single account.

CareConverge can be integrated with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems, and provides enterprise-level archiving, data retention, auditing and monitoring capabilities. The solution’s triple-encrypted messaging system also ensures that all communications are HIPAA-compliant. In addition to reducing the risk of non-compliant HIPAA violations, hospitals can leverage the solution to improve patient care and increase productivity, while meeting their CMS Core Measures.

Among the more than 5,800 global customers that trust Everbridge to help manage critical events, over 1,300 hospitals worldwide rely on Everbridge daily to build hospital resilience, including Banner Health, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, and the Mayo Clinic.

Everbridge featured some of the world’s leading healthcare experts at its recent global Road to Recovery leadership symposiums. Keynote speakers included doctors Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH); Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner; and Sanjay Gupta, renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent; as well as insights from Dr. Judy Monroe, CDC Foundation Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jay C. Butler, CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases (DDID). Each shared in-depth perspective on ways to tackle the complex challenges of COVID-19 and best practices required to help solve this public health crisis faster.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

