Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Everbridge, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVBG   US29978A1043

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
28.97 USD   +3.87%
04:13pEVERBRIDGE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/30Everbridge Ensures Operational Resilience for State and Local Governments in Preparation for Above-Average 2022 U.S. Hurricane Season
BU
06/29Everbridge Working With Grupo Siayec to Offer Critical Event Management Products in Mexico
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everbridge : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HUFF PHILLIP E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
EVERBRIDGE, INC. [EVBG] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VP, Chief Accounting Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O EVERBRIDGE, INC. , 25 CORPORATE DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BURLINGTON MA 01803
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HUFF PHILLIP E
C/O EVERBRIDGE, INC.
25 CORPORATE DRIVE
BURLINGTON, MA01803

VP, Chief Accounting Officer
Signatures
Elliot J. Mark, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Restricted stock units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) Represents shares of Common Stock withheld by the Company to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the net issuance of shares of Common Stock delivered to the Reporting Person on June 30, 2022, from the vesting of restricted stock units. Shares withheld by the Company to satisfy tax withholding obligations (and the net issuance) are based on the closing price of the Company's Common Stock on June 30, 2022.
(3) On March 16, 2022, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units (RSUs). Subject to accelerated vesting in certain circumstances, the restricted stock units are scheduled to vest in equal installments over twelve calendar quarters, with the first such installment vesting on June 30, 2022, such that all of the restricted stock units will be vested on June 30, 2024, provided, however, as long as the reporting person remains in the service of Everbridge through the respective vesting date.
(4) Not applicable.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Everbridge Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERBRIDGE, INC.
04:13pEVERBRIDGE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/30Everbridge Ensures Operational Resilience for State and Local Governments in Preparatio..
BU
06/29Everbridge Working With Grupo Siayec to Offer Critical Event Management Products in Mex..
MT
06/29Everbridge and Grupo Siayec Enter Strategic Alliance to Deliver Digital and Physical Se..
BU
06/24EVERBRIDGE, INC.(NASDAQGM : EVBG) dropped from Russell 1000 Index
CI
06/24EVERBRIDGE, INC.(NASDAQGM : EVBG) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24EVERBRIDGE, INC.(NASDAQGM : EVBG) added to Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24EVERBRIDGE, INC.(NASDAQGM : EVBG) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24EVERBRIDGE, INC.(NASDAQGM : EVBG) dropped from Russell Midcap Index
CI
06/24EVERBRIDGE, INC.(NASDAQGM : EVBG) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERBRIDGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 430 M - -
Net income 2022 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 981
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,89 $
Average target price 42,20 $
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Brickley Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Treasurer & SVP
Vernon L. Irvin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
Jaime Wallace Ellertson Non-Executive Chairman
Imad Mouline Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. D'Amore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.-58.58%1 103
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.64%1 920 840
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.87%48 118
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.85%47 641
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.94%46 457
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.01%41 372