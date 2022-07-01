Everbridge : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) Restricted stock units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) Represents shares of Common Stock withheld by the Company to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the net issuance of shares of Common Stock delivered to the Reporting Person on June 30, 2022, from the vesting of restricted stock units. Shares withheld by the Company to satisfy tax withholding obligations (and the net issuance) are based on the closing price of the Company's Common Stock on June 30, 2022.

(3) On March 16, 2022, the reporting person was granted restricted stock units (RSUs). Subject to accelerated vesting in certain circumstances, the restricted stock units are scheduled to vest in equal installments over twelve calendar quarters, with the first such installment vesting on June 30, 2022, such that all of the restricted stock units will be vested on June 30, 2024, provided, however, as long as the reporting person remains in the service of Everbridge through the respective vesting date.