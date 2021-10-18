Everbridge : William Shatner Launches Everbridge's ‘Unlocking Resilience' Global Leadership Podcast Series, Available Today

Iconic actor, author, producer, director, philanthropist and now space traveler, William Shatner represents latest influencer to speak as part of the Everbridge Global Leadership Series, now available in new podcast format

Inaugural podcast to address the confluence of leadership, technology and resilience at both the personal and organizational level

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the launch of its podcast Unlocking Resilience™: Global Leadership Series featuring William Shatner as its inaugural guest. The first-of-its-kind podcast features global influencers, government leaders, C-level executives and top healthcare experts as they discuss the confluence of leadership, technology and resilience at both the personal and organizational level. Topics will include overcoming personal challenges to create a life of resilience; effective strategies for building organizational resilience and business continuity in the face of critical events; and perspectives on the future of work, life and entertainment in a post-pandemic world, among other topics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005565/en/

William Shatner Launches Everbridge’s ‘Unlocking Resilience’ Global Leadership Podcast Series, Available Today (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Unlocking Resilience podcast, featuring William Shatner – available here – will also be downloadable from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Deezer, and JioSaavn & Gaana.

Epitomizing the essence of resilience, Shatner became the oldest person at age 90 to fly into space as part of an historic space launch last week aboard a Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule. Shatner articulated his ‘profound experience’ upon returning to earth. He cultivated a career spanning over 60 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. Shatner represents one of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures as well as serving as a major philanthropist.

In the first episode of Unlocking Resilience, Shatner shares, “It’s one thing to start your business, to start your day, and it’s going according to plan. But, the moment the phone doesn’t work, or the moment that someone comes in with a call, with an emergency… all of your plans are out the window. And now you need to be resilient. And it’s that resilience that makes the leader.”

Unlocking Resilience represents the latest extension of the successful Everbridge Global Leadership Series, which recently won a Gold Stevie® award for Communications Campaign of the Year, and featured over 100 speakers and attracted more than 40,000 business and government decision makers across 150 countries, to date. The new podcast serves an audience of C-level executives along with leaders at all levels across public and private organizations.

Hosts include Everbridge senior leaders Chief Executive Officer David Meredith; world-renowned technologist and Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda; Chief Revenue Officer Vernon Irvin; Chief Digital Officer Suma Nallapati, and Chief Security Officer Tracy Reinhold. Upcoming guests and leaders in resilience will be announced over the remainder of the year.

“We developed the Everbridge ‘Unlocking Resilience’ podcast series to further share best practices, strategies and insights from many of the world’s top influencers, asking how they approach resilience in both their personal and professional lives,” said Everbridge’s David Meredith. “Our audience consists of C-level executives and decision makers from across industry and around the world, looking to challenge their own approach and practices to ensuring resilience.”

For every episode recorded, Everbridge will make a donation to The CDC Foundation, a nonprofit authorized by the U.S. Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC’s) critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. To contribute to the CDC Foundation, please visit the Everbridge Team giving page at https://give.cdcfoundation.org/Everbridge or the Crush COVID campaign at www.give4cdcf.org.

In his recent conversation with David Meredith, President Clinton shared perspective on bolstering nationwide preparation for, and response to, various digital, natural, and manmade crises, noting, “In the worst of times, we’re all just people, and our differences fade away, and we need the same things… [with] resilience, people are the architects of their future.”

During another keynote addressing businesses’ response to COVID-19, Steve Forbes said, “Companies have a new appreciation of preparedness [for large scale critical events], upping the game in terms of risk insurance. The very fact of how well so many businesses responded and did things, in a way that even they wouldn't have thought possible. I think this shows the spirit of innovation, creativity, versatility is very, very powerful.”

Everbridge’s Global Leadership Series featured discussions with Board and C-level business executives from Accenture, Aviva, Capital One, The Coca-Cola Company, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Goldman Sachs, Houston Methodist Hospital, Humana, IBM, Invesco, Major League Baseball, the Mayo Clinic, Moderna, Salesforce.com, Siemens, Volkswagen, and many others.

To listen to the Everbridge “Unlocking Resilience” podcast, visit the Everbridge Blog.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005565/en/