Everbridge Wins 2023 Platinum Govies Award from Security Today Magazine

Critical Event Management Leader Honored for Outstanding Government Security Product

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the company won a 2023 Platinum Govies Government Security Award for its Control Center product. Security Today magazine, the preeminent editorial website for the security industry, presented the award to Everbridge in the Security Integration Software category.

“In an increasingly unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize the impact events have on their people and operations,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “The 2023 Platinum Govies Award is great recognition of our mission to keep people safe and organizations running, and our ongoing commitment to empower our customers to absorb stress, return to productivity faster, and be more resilient.”

Everbridge Control Center correlates events from disparate safety and security systems into a common operating picture to focus security operators' attention on what matters most. The product provides users with actionable alerts, next step actions, and automated reporting to better manage risks, ensure compliance with operating procedures, and support business continuity. Organizations using Control Center receive:

Automated workflows to ensure rapid, consistent responses, reducing the risk of human error

Dynamic reports and dashboards to deliver real-time actionable insights for operations teams and senior executives

A center to work independently through federated architecture for global deployments, not as isolated systems and data

An open security integration platform and existing library of 250+ drivers to avoid big-bang expenses by taking a more evolutionary approach to new technology spend

“For many government organizations, physical security management can be a daunting task,” said Vincent Geffray, Head of Solution Marketing at Everbridge. “Government security operations continue to grow, involving more systems and many more users. When a critical event unfolds and information floods in, Control Center can make sense of all the data. With Control Center, government agencies can quickly identify and respond to physical security incidents, improve situational awareness, and streamline their security operations. Everbridge is honored to be recognized by Security Today as offering the best tools to get the right information to the right people at the right time within government agencies.”

“Every imaginable security solution can be found in a government application, whether it be federal or state facilities. I truly appreciate all those who have participated in The Govies 2023, and I am amazed at the technology and product improvements year over year,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “It is always enjoyable to engage with manufacturers and end users in the security industry. There is an excitement again, particularly after the pandemic, of what is happening in the security world, and what is possible.”

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected Control Center as a Platinum winner using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, Technical Advances, Scalability, and Impact in the Security Industry.

