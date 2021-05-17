Everbridge : Awarded Industry-Leading 16th Authority to Operate (ATO) on FedRAMP Marketplace Among Critical Event Management (CEM) Service Providers

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced the company’s industry-leading 16th Authority To Operate (ATO) on the FedRAMP Marketplace, surpassing all other emergency notification and critical event management providers listed as part of the federal government’s most rigorous review process for cloud products and services. FedRAMP (the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) maintains a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of SaaS providers used by the federal government.

The Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency (CSOSA) marks the latest government agency to grant Everbridge an ATO, joining more than 70 federal agencies that Everbridge supports including the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Federal Housing Finance Authority, Departments of Commerce, Energy, Interior, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Social Security Administration, the National Cancer Institute, and the Peace Corps.

“Leading the FedRAMP Marketplace in authorizations within the critical event management space demonstrates both our commitment to the federal sector and to enterprise organizations around the world that demand the utmost in security and compliance,” said Mike Mostow, Vice President of Federal at Everbridge. “Everbridge provides government agencies with the industry’s most scalable and reliable platform to rapidly respond to global disruptions, while helping protect those who serve our nation each and every day.”

The U.S. Army recently entered into a new three-year contract with Everbridge to power JARVISS, the Department of Defense’s enterprise system for threat visibility designed to keep military personnel and facilities safe. Everbridge’s latest federal wins also include contracts with the U.S. Navy, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, Indian Health Services, and the Railroad Retirement Board.

The FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) authorizes the Everbridge Suite of platform and products based on independent auditors’ rigorous annual examination to ensure Everbridge implements the 325 controls in the FedRAMP Moderate baseline required to support the operational resilience needs of federal agencies, a mandate for any cloud service provider that serves the federal government.

Beyond the federal space, Everbridge complies with a wide array of industry security standards and regulations. Most recently, Everbridge Control Center became ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certified. The industry’s first and proven off-the-shelf physical security information management (PSIM) software platform, Control Center helps organizations return to work by integrating and managing data and analytics from video cameras, thermal cameras, badge access and other building systems, and automating the response to ensure the safety and protection of employees. The relatively new ISO 27701 certification, which launched in August 2019, comprises a meticulous certification process designed to help organizations protect personally identifiable information (PII) and other data. Recent Everbridge acquisitions including xMatters also bring with them ISO 27001 certifications.

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, the Everbridge Platform reaches over 700 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, and Sweden; the statewide mass notification systems of some of the most populous states in the U.S. including New York, Florida and California; as well as leading F500 companies and over 3,700 other municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including many of the most populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

