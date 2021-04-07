Everbridge : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

April 7, 2021 To our Stockholders: We are pleased to invite you to attend our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at our executive offices, located at 25 Corporate Drive, 4th Floor, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803. We continue to strictly adhere to safety standards and protocols related to COVID-19. Accordingly, masks will be required for those attending the meeting and seating will be limited in order to provide adequate social distancing for the event. Details regarding admission to the Annual Meeting and the business to be conducted are described in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement. We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. As a result, we are mailing to our stockholders a notice instead of a paper copy of this proxy statement and our 2020 Annual Report. The notice contains instructions on how to access those documents over the Internet. The notice also contains instructions on how each of those stockholders can receive a paper copy of our proxy materials, including this proxy statement, our 2020 Annual Report and a form of proxy card or voting instruction card. We believe that providing our proxy materials over the Internet increases the ability of our stockholders to connect with the information they need, while reducing the environmental impact and cost of our Annual Meeting. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. You may vote by telephone or through the Internet, or, if you receive a paper proxy card by mail, by completing and returning the proxy card mailed to you. Please review the instructions on each of your voting options described in this proxy statement, as well as in the notice you received in the mail. Thank you for your ongoing support of and continued interest in Everbridge. We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting. Sincerely, Jaime Ellertson Chairman of the Board of Directors

EVERBRIDGE, INC. 25 Corporate Drive, 4th Floor Burlington, Massachusetts 01803 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held On May 20, 2021 To the Stockholders of Everbridge, Inc.: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Everbridge, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Company's executive offices, located at 25 Corporate Drive, 4th Floor, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803, for the following purposes: To elect the nominees for director named in the accompanying proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") to hold office until the 2024 Annual Meeting. To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement. To approve an amendment to our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") to declassify our board of directors after the Annual Meeting. To approve an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate the supermajority voting requirement for (i) amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation and (ii) stockholder amendments to our Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"). To conduct any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting (including adjournments, continuations and postponements thereof). These items of business are more fully described in the Proxy Statement accompanying this Notice. The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 22, 2021. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date may vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. By Order of the Board of Directors, Elliot J. Mark, Corporate Secretary Burlington, Massachusetts April 7, 2021 You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote by tele or through the Internet, or, if you receive a paper proxy card by mail, by completing and returning the proxy card mailed to you, as promptly possible in order to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting. Voting instructions are provided in the Notice of Internet Availability o Materials, or, if you receive a paper proxy card by mail, the instructions are printed on your proxy card and included in the accompanying Pr Statement. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote in person if you attend the Annual Meeting. Please note, however, that if your are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your na from that record holder.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Questions and Answers About These Proxy Materials and Voting 1 Proposal 1: Election of Directors 8 Proposal 2: Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 18 Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 19 Proposal 4: Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation to Declassify Board of Directors 20 Proposal 5: Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation to Eliminate Supermajority Voting Provisions for Amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws 22 Executive Officers 23 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management 25 Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports 26 Executive Compensation 27 Director Compensation 54 Equity Compensation Plan Information 56 Transactions with Related Persons 57 Householding of Proxy Materials 59 Other Matters 59 Appendix A: Text of Proposed Amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to Declassify the Board of Directors 60 Appendix B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 62

EVERBRIDGE, INC. 25 Corporate Drive, 4th Floor Burlington, Massachusetts 01803 PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held On May 20, 2021 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THESE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING We are providing you with these proxy materials because the Board of Directors of Everbridge, Inc. (the "Board") is soliciting your proxy to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Everbridge, Inc. (the "Company"), including at any adjournments or postponements thereof, to be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Company's executive offices, located at 25 Corporate Drive, 4th Floor, Burlington, Massachusetts 01803. You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting to vote on the proposals described in this Proxy Statement. However, you do not need to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply follow the instructions below to submit your proxy. The proxy materials, including this Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, are being distributed and made available on or about April 7, 2021. As used in this Proxy Statement, references to "we," "us," "our," "Everbridge" and the "Company" refer to Everbridge, Inc. and our consolidated subsidiaries. Why did I receive a notice regarding the availability of proxy materials on the Internet? Pursuant to rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials over the Internet. Accordingly, we have sent you a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") because the Board is soliciting your proxy to vote at the Annual Meeting, including at any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. All stockholders will have the ability to access the proxy materials on the website referred to in the Notice or request to receive a printed set of the proxy materials. Instructions on how to access the proxy materials over the Internet or to request a printed copy may be found in the Notice. We intend to mail the Notice on or about April 7, 2021 to all stockholders of record entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Will I receive any other proxy materials by mail? You will not receive any additional proxy materials via mail unless (1) you request a printed copy of the proxy materials in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice or (2) we elect, in our discretion, to send you a proxy card and a second Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, which we may send on or after April 7, 2021. How do I attend the Annual Meeting? The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time at Everbridge's executive offices, located at 25 Corporate Drive, 4th Floor, Burlington, MA 01803. Information on how to vote in person at the Annual Meeting is discussed below. Who can vote at the Annual Meeting? Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. On this record date, there were 37,607,133 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. 1

