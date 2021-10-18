Log in
Everbridge : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

10/18/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

What:

 

Everbridge’s Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time:

 

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

 

(833) 685-0904, Domestic

 

 

(412) 317-5740, International

Replay:

 

(877) 344-7529, Passcode 10160632, Domestic

 

 

(412) 317-0088, Passcode 10160632, International

Webcast:

 

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gjtunsvu (live and replay)

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com.


© Business Wire 2021
