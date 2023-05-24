Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Everbridge, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVBG   US29978A1043

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-23 pm EDT
24.30 USD   -2.06%
07:42aEverbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/15Everbridge Expands its Partnership with Samdesk to Help Clients Drive Faster, Better Outcomes Before, During, and After a Crisis
BU
05/11Everbridge Joins United Nations Network for Building Disaster Resilient Communities
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/24/2023 | 07:42am EDT
Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005503/en/

Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the fireside chats will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EVERBRIDGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 459 M - -
Net income 2023 -46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 985 M 985 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 685
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,30 $
Average target price 30,20 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Brickley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David James Henshall Chairman
Sheila Carpenter Chief Information Officer
Noah F. Webster Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.-17.85%985
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.46%2 344 112
SYNOPSYS INC.25.80%59 812
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.31.74%56 107
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.63%55 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION23.88%40 970
