Valencia, SPAIN - April 18, 2024 - Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced its participation and sponsorship of the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) 2024 Conference, taking place April 24-26 in Valencia, Spain. Everbridge will unveil groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence advancements in public safety technology and showcase how the use of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), and device-based geofencing for mass communication is transforming control rooms and enhancing community resilience.

Please note the following Everbridge speaking tracks:

Wednesday, April 24

11:30 - 12:30: Industry Session

Unlocking Public Safety's Future - The Dynamic Symphony of Physical Security and Public Safety Integration

Adlan Hussain, Everbridge Public Safety and Smart Security

13:45 - 14:45: Auditorium 1 - AI Track

Delivering 24/7 Public Warning Alerts with Chatbot Technology - the Future is Here Now!

Menno Bot, Everbridge Solutions Architect, Public Warning

Solange van der Kolff, Everbridge Software Engineer

Everbridge will take attendees on a journey through the evolution of control rooms, beginning with the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and followed by the integration of CAD systems. The next stage in the journey is the incorporation of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) systems. By integrating PSIM with CAD, control rooms gain a holistic view of both physical security and emergency response operations, enabling real-time data sharing between disparate systems. Everbridge will then unveil its latest capability: device-based geofencing for mass communication. Leveraging cell broadcast and device-based geofencing, authorities can now reach residents and visitors with critical information and instructions targeted to their precise location, enhancing public safety and minimizing the impact of emergencies.

Everbridge will also introduce its prototype AI-enabled chatbot. In an emergency, communicating key information rapidly and effectively is essential to bringing people to safety and reducing the scale of loss and damage. Embedded in every cell broadcast message of Everbridge Public Warning, the chatbot fosters inclusivity, rapidity, and effectiveness. The chatbot prototype has three main functions: reaching diverse communities with trustworthy information in an inclusive way; providing 24/7 rapid information related to emergencies and disasters; and reducing the workload on call-centers and first responders.

Visit Everbridge at Booth #15 during EENA 2024 to experience firsthand the transformative power of these advancements in public safety technology.

About EENA

The EENA Conference & Exhibition is the place to learn, network, and discover new technologies and enjoy valuable time with experts from across the industry. From trends in the public safety industry, EU legislation updates, retaining staff, the well-being of call-takers to real-life examples of new technology in use, there's truly something for everyone - whether you're an emergency services professional, researcher, solution-provider, mobile network operator, or EU institution representative.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today's unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry's most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

