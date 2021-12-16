Log in
    EVBG   US29978A1043

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) on Behalf of Investors

12/16/2021 | 10:03am EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2021, Everbridge announced the resignation of its CEO. A Bloomberg report noted that the “timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of [the CEO’s] departure combined with the company’s guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story,” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point.”

On this news, Everbridge’s stock fell $52.37, or 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Everbridge securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 368 M - -
Net income 2021 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 591 M 2 591 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 730
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 67,19 $
Average target price 125,00 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Meredith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Brickley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jaime Wallace Ellertson Non-Executive Chairman
Imad Mouline Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Yuan Cheng Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.-54.93%2 591
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.46%2 512 546
SEA LIMITED13.79%125 623
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.83%92 110
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE58.62%78 091
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%56 697