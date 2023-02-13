Di Leo brings strong global sales leadership experience across direct and channel organizations at leading, high-growth SaaS businesses

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of John Di Leo as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for leading the company’s global sales and go-to-market teams including global partnerships, business development, professional services, and Everbridge’s centers of excellence. Mr. Di Leo joins Everbridge, effective immediately, and reports to Chief Executive Officer David Wagner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005338/en/

John Di Leo Appointed as Everbridge Chief Revenue Officer

“John brings to Everbridge over 30 years of sales leadership experience across a wide range of technology products, services, and go-to-market motions,” said Mr. Wagner. “I had the opportunity to collaborate with John at his prior company and I am excited to have him part of Everbridge. John is an extraordinarily customer-focused leader who brings out the best in his teams and works to align the entire organization in support of the customer. He also has extensive international experience which will further support our ongoing global expansion, both direct and through key partnerships.”

Prior to Everbridge, Mr. Di Leo served as Chief Revenue Officer of Zix, a leader in email security and encryption. In this role he integrated and optimized a complex set of sales motions: direct (both Enterprise and SMB), VAR channels, and managed services partnerships. In addition, his close collaboration with the product organization enhanced Zix’s delivery in the European market which resulted in doubling of international annual recurring revenue (ARR) in less than two years. Following Zix’s acquisition by OpenText, Mr. Di Leo served as SVP of OpenText.

Before Zix, Mr. Di Leo served as Chief Revenue Officer at Entrust|Datacard where over two-thirds of the company’s revenues were from outside North America and Mr. Di Leo’s team conducted business in 190 countries and with many of the Global 2000. Prior to Entrust|Datacard, he had a distinguished sales and sales leadership career at NCR selling software, hardware, services and support across a large range of customers and geographies, again including many of the Global 2000.

Mr. Di Leo has a Master of Science in Business from The John Hopkins University – Carey Business School.

“I am thrilled to join Everbridge,” commented Di Leo. “The company’s mission of protecting lives and reducing business disruption from critical events is extremely relevant to the times we are living in. I am excited to put my experience to work further scaling Everbridge’s global impact.”

The Company also announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved inducement awards under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) consisting of 100,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and 100,000 performance stock units (“PSUs”) to Mr. Di Leo, pursuant to the Everbridge, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan. Awards of 100,000 RSUs were granted on February, 13, 2023 to Mr. Di Leo. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and 75% of the underlying shares vesting in equal installments over the next twelve calendar quarters, with the first such installment vesting on the date which is three months after the initial vesting date. An award of 100,000 PSUs will be granted to Mr. Di Leo, in Q1 2023, subject to the recipient’s continued employment on the grant date, and will vest based on performance measures determined by Everbridge’s Board of Directors at the time of grant.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,400 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005338/en/