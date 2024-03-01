Everbridge, Inc. is a global software company. The Company leverages intelligent automation technology to enable customers to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover from critical events to keep people safe and organizations running. Its software as a service (SaaS)-based platform enables the Company's customers to manage and mitigate critical events. The Company's enterprise applications, such as Mass Notification, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Public Warning, Community Engagement, Risk Center, Crisis Management, CareConverge, Control Center, 911 Connect, Travel Risk Management, SnapComms and E911, automate various critical event management (CEM) processes. Its solutions enable organizations to automate and deliver intelligent, contextual messages to, and receive verification of delivery from recipients, across multiple communications modalities. It has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, China, Netherlands, and other countries.

Sector Software