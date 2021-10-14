Verdantix Research eBook: How Digital Solutions Improve Building Resilience to Create Safe Smart Buildings

Critical Event Management (CEM) Solutions for Creating Safe and Resilient Buildings to Manage Evolving Threats

Smart buildings have successfully helped companies improve energy efficiency, but with the current health, safety, and security challenges, that is no longer enough. Organizations need to apply technology to create user-centric smart buildings that allow people to safely return to the workplace after a pandemic, keep people safe from physical threats, and continue to run in the event of digital disruptions such as cyber attacks. We need smart, resilient buildings that keep the people safe, assets secure, and engage with occupants to become buildings that they can trust.

Download Verdantix Research eBook (PDF)