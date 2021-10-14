Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Everbridge, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVBG   US29978A1043

EVERBRIDGE, INC.

(EVBG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verdantix Research eBook: How Digital Solutions Improve Building Resilience to Create Safe Smart Buildings

10/14/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Critical Event Management (CEM) Solutions for Creating Safe and Resilient Buildings to Manage Evolving Threats

Smart buildings have successfully helped companies improve energy efficiency, but with the current health, safety, and security challenges, that is no longer enough. Organizations need to apply technology to create user-centric smart buildings that allow people to safely return to the workplace after a pandemic, keep people safe from physical threats, and continue to run in the event of digital disruptions such as cyber attacks. We need smart, resilient buildings that keep the people safe, assets secure, and engage with occupants to become buildings that they can trust.

Download Verdantix Research eBook (PDF)

Disclaimer

Everbridge Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERBRIDGE, INC.
11:02aVERDANTIX RESEARCH EBOOK : How Digital Solutions Improve Building Resilience to Create Saf..
PU
07:32aEVERBRIDGE : Siemens Awarded Designation as Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM Leader as Part..
BU
10/13EVERBRIDGE : Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling..
BU
10/12EVERBRIDGE : to Present at COP26 World Climate Summit on the Importance of Technology to D..
BU
10/11EVERBRIDGE : The Total Economic Impact™ of Everbridge Crisis Event Management (CEM) ..
PU
10/06EVERBRIDGE : Public Warning Leader Wins 2021 Stevie® Award Honoring Female Executive of th..
BU
10/04INSIDER SELL : Everbridge
MT
10/04EVERBRIDGE : Australia Successfully Goes Live With Everbridge Public Warning Platform Coun..
BU
10/04Australia Successfully Goes Live with Everbridge Public Warning Platform Countrywide, R..
CI
09/30INSIDER SELL : Everbridge
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERBRIDGE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 363 M - -
Net income 2021 -142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 98,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 589 M 5 589 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 675
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everbridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERBRIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 145,60 $
Average target price 175,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Meredith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Brickley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jaime Wallace Ellertson Non-Executive Chairman
Imad Mouline Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Yuan Cheng Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERBRIDGE, INC.-0.58%5 589
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.22%2 226 737
SEA LIMITED75.51%192 895
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC74.05%102 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.07%79 107
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE36.29%68 901