    EVCM   US29977X1054

EVERCOMMERCE INC.

(EVCM)
EverCommerce Completes Acquisition of DrChrono, Leading Cloud-based SaaS Practice Management and EHR Solution

11/18/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Acquisition expands EverCommerce health solutions with a mobile-first platform designed for independent practices

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (Nasdaq: EVCM) ("EverCommerce" or the "Company"), a leading service commerce platform, announced today that it completed the acquisition of DrChrono Inc., a company developing an essential platform and services for modern medical practices. DrChrono joins the EverCommerce suite of integrated SaaS solutions across business management, payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement to help service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention.

Through an all-in-one, cloud-based practice management, EHR, and billing solution, DrChrono makes healthcare more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The medical platform serves more than 4,600 independent practices and 13,000 providers across multiple medical specialties.

DrChrono joins EverCommerce's EverHealth solutions that streamline day-to-day healthcare practice operations, improve provider and administrative workflows, and modernize engagement with patients for more than 72,000 customers. DrChrono’s modern medical platform will serve as a critical centerpoint of EverHealth’s integrated offerings for independent healthcare practices.

About EverCommerce:
EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

About DrChrono
DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the closing of the DrChrono acquisition and benefits of the DrChrono acquisition are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''anticipates,'' ''could,'' ''intends,'' ''targets,'' ''projects,'' ''contemplates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Press Contact:
Aisling Babbitt
Director of Communications, Health Services
ababbitt@evercommerce.com
614/580-2576

IR Contact:
Brad Korch
SVP, Investor Relations
bkorch@evercommerce.com
720-796-7664


