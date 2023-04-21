Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EverCommerce Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVCM   US29977X1054

EVERCOMMERCE INC.

(EVCM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:07:33 2023-04-21 am EDT
12.47 USD   +10.60%
10:51aEverCommerce Reportedly Exploring Sale of Company; Shares Rise
MT
10:26aManagement software company EverCommerce explores sale -sources
RE
10:01aEverCommerce Reportedly Exploring a Sale, Reuters Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Management software company EverCommerce explores sale -sources

04/21/2023 | 10:26am EDT
NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - EverCommerce Inc , a private equity-backed management software vendor, is exploring a sale of the company after attracting acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

EverCommerce is working with investment bank Centerview Partners to explore its options, the sources said.

EverCommerce shares jumped on the news and were trading up 15% at $13.27 on Friday morning in New York, giving the company a market value of $2.5 billion.

EverCommerce's board has formed a special committee comprising independent directors to handle the sale process, to allow for the possibility that its two top shareholders, buyout firms PSG Equity and Silver Lake, may participate in the transaction, the sources said.

PSG Equity and Silver Lake, which own 45% and 35% of EverCommerce respectively, have not decided whether they will be part of a potential deal and could decide to cash out should there be a transaction, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that there is no certainty that any deal will materialize and asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

PSG Equity and Silver Lake declined to comment, while EverCommerce and Centerview did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based in Denver, Colorado, EverCommerce provides management software tools and services to companies, including in the healthcare and fitness sectors. It currently serves over 685,000 small and medium-sized businesses, according to its website.

The company has lost a third of its value since PSG Equity and Silver Lake listed it on the stock market in July 2021, amid growing competition and concerns about the impact of a potential economic slowdown on its business. (Reporting by Milana Vinn and David French in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCOMMERCE INC. 10.91% 12.5 Delayed Quote.51.48%
SILVER -1.17% 24.979 Delayed Quote.5.41%
Analyst Recommendations on EVERCOMMERCE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 687 M - -
Net income 2023 -49,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -41,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 136 M 2 136 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
EV / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart EVERCOMMERCE INC.
Duration : Period :
EverCommerce Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 11,27 $
Average target price 11,15 $
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Remer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Feierstein President
Marc Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Chris Alaimo Chief Technology Officer
Evan Berlin Senior Vice President-Solution Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCOMMERCE INC.51.48%2 136
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.30%2 129 747
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.05%58 393
SYNOPSYS INC.18.25%57 503
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.26%53 720
SEA LIMITED51.37%44 638
