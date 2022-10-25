Evercore ISI Recognized as the Top-Ranked Firm in U.S. Equity Research

For the first time, Evercore ISI was ranked No. 1 among all firms for analysts on a weighted basis in Institutional Investor’s All-America Equity Research survey. This overall rank is determined by applying the greatest weight to the highest-ranked individuals in each category.

In addition, for the ninth consecutive year, Evercore ISI was recognized as the top-ranked independent research franchise. In all, Evercore ISI claimed 13 of the top positions (a tie for the highest of any firm) and collected a total of 42 positions.

Ed Hyman, Evercore ISI’s Founder and Chairman, was again awarded the No. 1 position in the economics sector, a recognition he has earned 42 times in the 50-year history of the survey. The 2022 All-America Research Team named by Institutional Investor reflects the opinions of more than 3,700 investment professionals from over 1,500 asset management firms and institutions, according to the magazine.

“It’s a competitive field, to say the least, and everyone tries very hard to win,” Mr. Hyman said. “The list of wins is impressive and reflects a year-long effort that happens only with a strong team approach across research, sales, and trading. Most importantly, we win by focusing on and helping our clients, and we thank our clients for their continued recognition and partnership.”

Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI, said, “Ed founded our business on an unwavering commitment to high-quality research and client service. In challenging markets like we are seeing this year, our dedication to Ed’s founding principles is appreciated more than ever by our clients. These II results are a product of our excellent content as well as the deep client relationships developed by our sales and trading professionals over many years. We are proud of our entire team and grateful to our clients for their support.”

“We are focused on providing the highest-quality research content and independent thinking to our investor clients,” added Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research. “We believe our ability to combine macro and fundamental analysts’ work into investment themes is a strong differentiator. In addition, the appearance of three new analysts to our #1 roster this year is a testament to our commitment to hiring, developing, and supporting the best talent on the street.”

Evercore Chairman and CEO John Weinberg said, “We are proud of the accomplishments of our Evercore ISI team and honored to be recognized with this number one weighted ranking. It is our aspiration to serve our clients with excellence and to continuously bring value, perspective, and judgement to all our interactions with them.”

First Team Analyst Sector David Motemaden Insurance/Nonlife David Raso Machinery, Engineering & Construction Ed Hyman Economics Glenn Schorr Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges James West Oil Services & Equipment Josh Schimmer Biotechnology/Small- & Mid-Cap Krishna Guha Washington Research Rich Ross Technical Analysis Stephen Kim Homebuilders & Building Products Steve Sakwa REITs Thomas Gallagher Insurance/Life Umer Raffat Biotechnology/Large-Cap Umer Raffat Pharmaceuticals/Specialty Second Team Analyst Sector Amit Daryanani IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services C.J. Muse Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment Elizabeth Anderson Health Care Technology & Distribution Glenn Schorr Banks/Large-Cap Greg Melich Retailing/Broadlines & Hardlines John Pancari Banks/Mid-Cap Stephen Richardson Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Umer Raffat Pharmaceuticals/Major Vijay Kumar Life Science & Diagnostic Tools



Third Team Analyst Sector David Palmer Restaurants Duane Pfennigwerth Airlines Jonathan Chappell Shipping Mark Mahaney Internet/Large-Cap Mark Mahaney Internet/Small- & Mid-Cap Oscar Sloterbeck Economics Robert Ottenstein Beverage, Household & Personal Care Products Vijay Kumar Medical Supplies & Devices

Runner-Up Analyst Sector Amit Daryanani Telecom & Networking Equipment Chris McNally Autos & Auto Parts David Palmer Food Producers James West Clean Energy John Pancari Consumer Finance Kirk Materne Software/Large-Cap Liisa Bayko Biotechnology/Small- & Mid-Cap Omar Saad Retailing/Department Stores & Specialty Softlines Stephen Richardson Integrated Oil Tobin Marcus Washington Research Vijay Jayant Cable, Satellite & Telecom Services Vijay Jayant Media

