Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Evercore Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVR   US29977A1051

EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evercore : Thomas Sabatier Joins Evercore as a Vice President in the Firm's Private Capital Advisory Group

10/20/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Evercore is pleased to announce that Thomas Sabatier has joined the Firm’s Private Capital Advisory group (“PCA”) as a Vice President. Mr. Sabatier will be based in the London office and will focus on advising limited partners on secondary market transactions and providing execution services.

Mr Sabatier has over seven years of experience in the secondaries market across Europe, most recently as a Principal in Triago’s London office. Mr Sabatier will be joining his former Triago colleagues David Markson, James Fish, Michael Bynarowicz and Eli Auerbach who recently joined the Evercore PCA team in New York.

Lea Lazaric Calvert, Head of PCA Europe, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Tom to our team to further strengthen our market leading secondary advisory business. Tom and his colleagues from Triago will focus predominantly on advising LPs on sale processes, which we continue to see as a core part of our business. While we recognise that we have seen tremendous growth in our market advising on GP-led solutions, we remain focused on offering a market leading service to our LP clients.”

Mr Sabatier commented, “I am delighted to join Evercore’s fast-growing PCA team, in an effort to provide a best-in-class toolbox of liquidity solutions for all private market stakeholders. Buyer appetite for LP-driven transactions is at an all-time high and volumes are on the rise, creating a highly favourable niche for LP stakes, in which Evercore’s capabilities are second to none.”

Mr Sabatier holds a Master of Science in Management from Essec Business School Paris.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EVERCORE INC.
08:02aEVERCORE : Thomas Sabatier Joins Evercore as a Vice President in the Firm's Private Capita..
BU
03:50aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/19SIEMENS : Backed Fluence Energy Aims to Raise $744 Million in US IPO
MT
10/18CDW : to buy Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 bln
RE
10/13EVERCORE : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Oc..
BU
10/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/11EVERCORE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Evercore to $168 From $160, Maintains Ov..
MT
10/08Blank Check Firm Learn CW Investment Shares Rise in Stock Market Debut
MT
10/07EVERCORE : Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on Evercore to $179 From $177, Maintains Ou..
MT
10/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : What a difference a day makes
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERCORE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 824 M - -
Net income 2021 596 M - -
Net Debt 2021 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 6 296 M 6 296 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart EVERCORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Evercore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERCORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 158,77 $
Average target price 168,13 $
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Lewis Schlosstein Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
John S. Weinberg Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Celeste Mellet Brown Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Roger C. Altman Senior Chairman
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCORE INC.42.59%6 296
MORGAN STANLEY48.48%183 048
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION53.73%153 948
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.56.29%145 213
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.80%47 429
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.02%30 906