Evercore Wealth Management Promotes Sebastian Granzo to Partner

Evercore Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Sebastian Granzo to Partner. He continues in his roles as Head of Operations at Evercore Wealth Management and Chief Operations Officer at Evercore Trust Company, N.A.

Mr. Granzo joined Evercore in 2019 as a Managing Director at Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. He previously worked for six years at Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, a Boston-based Registered Investment Adviser, as Managing Director of Operations and the Chief Compliance Officer. He earlier worked for nine years at JPMorgan & Chase, Co., where he started his career and assumed a variety of roles with increasingly responsibility.

“Sebastian is making significant contributions in our growing firm and I am delighted to announce his elevation to Partner,” said Chris Zander, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. “He is a strong and empathetic manager, an effective project leader, and a strategic thinker, who shares our values and demonstrates a clear understanding of our goals across our technology, client services and investment support operations.”

Mr. Granzo is based in New York City and reports to Mr. Zander. He received a B.A. in Management from Manhattanville College.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, Palm Beach, San Francisco and Tampa. The firm manages $12.2 billion in client assets, as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through its Wilmington, Delaware-based affiliate Evercore Trust Company, N.A. More information about planning, investing and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

