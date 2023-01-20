Evercore names Timothy LaLonde as new chief financial officer

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Investment banking and brokerage firm Evercore Inc said on Friday it has appointed insider Timothy LaLonde as its new chief financial officer, effective March 6.

The leadership change comes at a difficult time for Wall Street's investment banks which have seen a turn in fortunes over the last year as investor appetite for deals has been hit by market volatility and rapidly rising interest rates.

LaLonde, 61, joined Evercore in 2011 and currently serves as the bank's co-head of U.S. advisory business.

In the new role, LaLonde will receive total compensation of $6.5 million for fiscal year 2023, including an annual base salary of $500,000, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing.

He is succeeding Celeste Mellet, who is leaving the bank to pursue a different area of finance, Evercore said.

Paul Pensa, the bank's principal accounting officer, will serve as interim finance chief until LaLonde's appointment becomes effective. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)