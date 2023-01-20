Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Evercore Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVR   US29977A1051

EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-19 pm EST
123.12 USD   -0.58%
Evercore names Timothy LaLonde as new chief financial officer

01/20/2023 | 07:26am EST
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Investment banking and brokerage firm Evercore Inc said on Friday it has appointed insider Timothy LaLonde as its new chief financial officer, effective March 6.

The leadership change comes at a difficult time for Wall Street's investment banks which have seen a turn in fortunes over the last year as investor appetite for deals has been hit by market volatility and rapidly rising interest rates.

LaLonde, 61, joined Evercore in 2011 and currently serves as the bank's co-head of U.S. advisory business.

In the new role, LaLonde will receive total compensation of $6.5 million for fiscal year 2023, including an annual base salary of $500,000, the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing.

He is succeeding Celeste Mellet, who is leaving the bank to pursue a different area of finance, Evercore said.

Paul Pensa, the bank's principal accounting officer, will serve as interim finance chief until LaLonde's appointment becomes effective. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 615 M - -
Net income 2022 471 M - -
Net Debt 2022 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 4 782 M 4 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 160
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart EVERCORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Evercore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERCORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 123,12 $
Average target price 123,71 $
Spread / Average Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Weinberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Celeste Mellet Brown Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Roger C. Altman Senior Chairman
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Gail Block Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCORE INC.13.53%4 782
MORGAN STANLEY13.60%157 701
CHARLES SCHWABB-2.26%142 470
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.1.66%123 060
CITIGROUP INC.9.15%95 622
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.59%45 051