    EVR   US29977A1051

EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
89.76 USD   +0.34%
08:03aEvercore to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 27, 2022
BU
07/08Piper Sandler Adjusts Evercore's Price Target to $118 from $142, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Extend -2-
DJ
Evercore to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 27, 2022

07/13/2022 | 08:03am EDT
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 6:45 a.m. Evercore will host a related conference call, accessible via telephone and the internet, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Evercore’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John S. Weinberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Celeste Mellet, will review the Firm’s second quarter 2022 financial results. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session. This conference call is expected to last approximately one hour.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by registering for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The registration page can also be accessed through the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9220b62372a34bd5ac01d3c9b244879f

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the For Investors section of Evercore’s website at www.evercore.com. The webcast will be archived on Evercore’s website for 30 days.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 646 M - -
Net income 2022 494 M - -
Net Debt 2022 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 3 644 M 3 644 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 46,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 89,76 $
Average target price 129,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Weinberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Celeste Mellet Brown Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Roger C. Altman Senior Chairman
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Gail Block Harris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCORE INC.-33.93%3 644
MORGAN STANLEY-22.76%132 841
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.98%118 048
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-23.36%105 130
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.44%42 151
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-9.14%27 296