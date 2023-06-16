Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Evercore Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVR   US29977A1051

EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  18:37:09 16/06/2023 BST
121.42 USD   -2.71%
05:37pGreyhound bus owner Flix edges towards listing
RE
06/15North American Morning Briefing: Traders Digest -2-
DJ
06/14Editas Medicine Plans Share Offering; Stock Falls After-Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greyhound bus owner Flix edges towards listing

06/16/2023 | 05:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Christmas train strike disruption in France

(Reuters) - German bus services firm Flix, owner of the Greyhound brand in North America and FlixBus in Europe, has stepped up preparations for a possible stock-market listing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Flix has invited investment banks to pitch to manage its share sale in recent weeks, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. corporate finance house Evercore is advising Flix on the process, the sources said.

Flix declined to comment. Evercore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Flix, which began its bus services in Germany ten years ago, would give hope to capital markets after rising rates and the economic turbulence caused by the Ukraine war have led many companies to defer plans to list.

Flix, set up in 2011 by three entrepreneurs in Munich to try to make bus travel cheap, runs bus and train services across 40 countries. Its revenues have rebounded as the public appetite for travel has surged following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Last year, the company posted a 185% jump in revenues to more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion).

Flix's investors, which include General Atlantic, Permira and BlackRock, supported the firm most recently in June 2021 raising $650 million in equity and debt.

So far this year, only one stock market listing has taken place in Germany, raising $479 million, according to Refinitiv data. In a sign of continued investor caution, the web-hosting company IONOS fell roughly 5% on its stock market debut in February.

Nevertheless, later in February, media reports said Flix was also considering an IPO.

The mood remains wary. Natural soda ash producer WE Soda withdrew plans this week to list in London.

A number of other European firms, including German hydrogen firm Nucera and Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica, have said they are working on IPOs.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, editing by John O'Donnell and Barbara Lewis)

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Emma-Victoria Farr


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.61% 706.86 Delayed Quote.0.36%
EVERCORE INC. -2.40% 121.8 Delayed Quote.14.41%
IONOS GROUP SE 5.26% 14 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about EVERCORE INC.
05:37pGreyhound bus owner Flix edges towards listing
RE
06/15North American Morning Briefing: Traders Digest -2-
DJ
06/14Editas Medicine Plans Share Offering; Stock Falls After-Hours
MT
06/14Walmart CFO Says 'Flipkart And Phonepe Could Be $100 Billion Businesses In The Future'
RE
06/14Walmart cfo says 'flipkart and phonepe could be $100 billion bus…
RE
06/13Transcript : Evercore Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments..
CI
06/13North American Morning Briefing: Investors Brace -2-
DJ
06/12North American Morning Briefing: Rate Decisions, -2-
DJ
06/12North American Morning Briefing: Rate Decisions, Inflati..
DJ
06/09North American Morning Briefing: Caution Ahead of Fed, I..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERCORE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 505 M - 1 963 M
Net income 2023 413 M - 324 M
Net Debt 2023 650 M - 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 4 786 M 4 786 M 3 751 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 135
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart EVERCORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Evercore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERCORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 124,80 $
Average target price 138,43 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Weinberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy G. LaLonde Head-U.S. Advisory Business
Roger C. Altman Senior Chairman
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
John J. Apruzzese Chief Investment Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCORE INC.14.41%4 786
MORGAN STANLEY3.48%148 724
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.33%101 030
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.44%100 715
CITIGROUP INC.7.36%94 534
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.41%39 841
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer