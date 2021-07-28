Log in
    EVR   US29977A1051

EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/27 04:10:00 pm
133.56 USD   -1.34%
LATEST EARNINGS RELEASE : Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release
PU
EVERCORE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
EVERCORE : Press release of Evercore Inc. dated July 28, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest Earnings Release: Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

07/28/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

E V E R C O R E

EVERCORE REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS;

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68 PER SHARE

Second Quarter 2021 Results

2021 Year to Date Results

U.S. GAAP

Adjusted

U.S. GAAP

Adjusted

vs.

vs.

vs.

vs.

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

YTD 2020

YTD 2020

Net Revenues ($ millions)

$ 687.9

36%

$

691.2

34%

$

1,350.2

45%

$

1,361.1

43%

Operating Income ($ millions)

$ 207.0

139%

$

210.3

105%

$

401.2

195%

$

412.1

122%

Net Income Attributable to

Evercore Inc. ($ millions)

$ 140.4

149%

$

154.0

115%

$

284.7

225%

$

316.5

144%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 3.21

138%

$

3.17

107%

$

6.46

211%

$

6.47

136%

Operating Margin

30.1 %

1,299 bps

30.4 %

1,044 bps

29.7 %

1,515 bps

30.3 %

1,076 bps

g

Record Second Quarter and First Half Revenues on a U.S. GAAP and an Adjusted basis; First Half

2021 revenues increased more than 40% both versus the prior record in 2019 and versus 2020

g

More than $1 billion in

First

Half 2021 Advisory

revenues,

with strong

contribution across

capabilities globally, including M&A, Capital Advisory and Strategic Defense & Shareholder

Business and

Advisory; activity levels remain high and backlogs are strong

Financial

g

Advising our corporate client on the largest SPAC merger of all-time and on four of the top 25

Highlights

largest announced U.S. M&A transactions of 2021

  • ECM activity continues to be diverse across sectors and products as we continued to broaden our capabilities, including advising on our first direct listing assignment
  • Delivered significant margin expansion with Second Quarter and First Half U.S. GAAP and Adjusted Operating Margin of 30%
  • Two Advisory Senior Managing Directors have already joined Evercore and three more are committed to join in 2021, strengthening our coverage in the Healthcare and FinTech sectors and

Talent

our coverage of Financial Sponsors. Dialogue with additional senior level recruits continues

  • Celeste Mellet joined Evercore on July 1 as a Senior Managing Director and will become CFO, effective September 1, succeeding Robert Walsh who will retire from Evercore at year-end
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share

Capital Return

g

Record levels of capital return with $496.3 million returned to shareholders during the first six

months of 2021 through dividends and repurchases of 3.3 million shares at an average price of

$128.40

In July, acquired a 20% interest in Seneca Evercore, strengthening our strategic alliance in Brazil

Strategic

g

Transactions

g

Published inaugural Sustainability Report in May

ESG

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 - Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

John S. Weinberg, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, "Our record second quarter and year-to-dateresults reflect the breadth and diversity of our capabilities, supported by a positive macroeconomic environment. Our Advisory teams continue to be busy across capabilities and geographies, and this pace of activity translated into revenues - first half Advisory revenues increased more than 50% year-over-yearand surpassed $1 billion for the first time. In our Underwriting business, we continue to participate in assignments across diverse industries and our revenues year-to-dateincreased 11% year-over-year.In Equities, we continue to deliver high quality content to our client base and had a very active quarter with conferences. We are pleased to have three Advisory Senior Managing Directors committed to join Evercore over the next few months to strengthen areas of strategic significance and dialogues with potential recruits remain high. Finally, we are excited to welcome Celeste Mellet to Evercore to help guide our organization through our next stage of growth."

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, "We continued to deliver for our clients, our people and our shareholders throughout the second quarter. The positive economic environment, pressure on business models from technology and energy disruption, strong CEO and Board confidence and record levels of investable capital from sponsors and SPACs led to robust announcement activity. We maintained our #1 league table ranking in the U.S. for announced M&A volumes among independent firms and we continue to have meaningful dialogue with clients on capital raising opportunities and other strategic priorities. This high level of activity is contributing to our strong backlogs. While we have delivered for our clients and produced extraordinary financial results during this period of remote work over the past 16 months, we remain firmly committed to our culture of in-the-officecollaboration and apprenticeship. Our teams started to transition back to the office during the quarter and we are looking forward to having more of our teams back in the office over the next several weeks. Lastly, we are back to our pre-pandemicapproach to capital return for our shareholders and returned nearly $500 million through dividends and repurchases of 3.3 million shares year-to-date."

Roger C. Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman, "Evercore continued its long standing momentum in the second quarter, as we both increased our market share again and saw strong levels of M&A and capital raising. The Firm's broader platform, as compared to earlier years, and its exceptional talent, is powering this gratifying strength."

2

Selected Financial Data - U.S. GAAP Results:

The following is a discussion of Evercore's results on a U.S. GAAP basis.

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

%

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

%

Change

Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net Revenues

$

687,865

$

507,075

36%

$

1,350,175

$

934,082

45%

Operating Income(1)

$

207,013

$

86,729

139%

$

401,221

$

136,032

195%

Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc.

$

140,359

$

56,412

149%

$

284,711

$

87,587

225%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

3.21

$

1.35

138%

$

6.46

$

2.08

211%

Compensation Ratio

59.3 %

65.9 %

59.5 %

64.7 %

Operating Margin

30.1 %

17.1 %

29.7 %

14.6 %

Effective Tax Rate

22.1 %

24.5 %

19.2 %

25.0 %

Trailing Twelve Month Compensation

58.6 %

62.3 %

Ratio

1. Operating Income includes Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs, of $8.6 million recognized in the Investment Banking segment for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $32.2 million and $0.1 million recognized in the Investment Banking and Investment Management segment, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. See "Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs" below.

Net Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Net Revenues of $687.9 million increased 36% versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily reflecting an increase in Advisory Fees of $224.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in Underwriting Fees of $45.5 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Net Revenues of $1.4 billion increased 45% versus the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily reflecting increases in Advisory Fees and Underwriting Fees of $377.7 million and $12.6 million, respectively, as well as an increase in Other Revenue, net, primarily driven by a shift from net losses of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to gains of $16.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on our investment funds portfolio, which is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of U.S. GAAP Results below for further information.

Compensation

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, compensation costs of $407.8 million increased 22% versus the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the compensation ratio was 59.3% versus 65.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The compensation ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 67.5% when the $8.2 million of separation and transition benefits expense, which is presented within Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs, is also included. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, compensation costs of $803.2 million increased 33% versus the six months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the compensation ratio was 59.5% versus 64.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The compensation ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 68.0% when the $30.2 million of separation and transition benefits expense, which is presented within Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs, is also included. See "Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs" below for further information. The increase in the amount of compensation recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 principally reflects higher levels of incentive compensation, higher amortization of prior period deferred compensation awards and higher base salaries. See "Deferred Compensation" for more information. The compensation ratio in any given period is subject to fluctuation based, in part, on the amount of revenue earned in that period.

3

Non-Compensation Costs

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Non-Compensation Costs of $73.1 million decreased 6% versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by a decrease in bad debt expense, partially offset by an increase in professional fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Non-Compensation Costs of $145.8 million decreased 9% versus the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by decreased travel and related expenses, as a substantial number of employees continued to work remotely in 2021, as well as a decrease in bad debt expense, partially offset by an increase in professional fees.

Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs

In 2020, the Company completed a review of operations focused on markets, sectors and people which delivered lower levels of productivity in an effort to attain greater flexibility of operations and better position itself for future growth. This review generated reductions of approximately 8% of our headcount.

In conjunction with the employment reductions, the Company incurred separation and transition benefits and related costs of $8.2 million and $30.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, which have been recorded as Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs, and are excluded from our Adjusted results.

Special Charges, Including Business Realignment Costs, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 also reflect the acceleration of depreciation expense for leasehold improvements and certain other fixed assets in conjunction with the expansion of our headquarters in New York and our business realignment initiatives of $0.4 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Effective Tax Rate

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the effective tax rate was 22.1% versus 24.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the effective tax rate was 19.2% versus 25.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The effective tax rate is principally impacted by the deduction associated with the appreciation in the Firm's share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above the original grant price. The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 reflects an additional tax benefit of $17.0 million versus $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, due to the net impact associated with the appreciation or depreciation in our share price upon vesting of employee share-based awards above or below the original grant price.

4

Selected Financial Data - Adjusted Results:

The following is a discussion of Evercore's results on an Adjusted basis. See pages 7 and A-2 to A-11 for further information and reconciliations of these non-GAAP metrics to our U.S. GAAP results.

Adjusted

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

%

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

%

Change

Change

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Net Revenues

$

691,191

$

513,922

34%

$

1,361,095

$

948,899

43%

Operating Income

$

210,339

$

102,739

105%

$

412,148

$

185,270

122%

Net Income Attributable to Evercore Inc.

$

154,010

$

71,767

115%

$

316,527

$

129,585

144%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

3.17

$

1.53

107%

$

6.47

$

2.74

136%

Compensation Ratio

59.0 %

65.0 %

59.0 %

63.6 %

Operating Margin

30.4 %

20.0 %

30.3 %

19.5 %

Effective Tax Rate

24.7 %

26.2 %

21.0 %

25.6 %

Trailing Twelve Month Compensation

57.3 %

60.8 %

Ratio

Adjusted Net Revenues

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted Net Revenues of $691.2 million increased 34% versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily reflecting an increase in Advisory Fees of $224.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in Underwriting Fees of $45.5 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted Net Revenues of $1.4 billion increased 43% versus the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily reflecting increases in Advisory Fees and Underwriting Fees of $377.8 million and $12.6 million, respectively, as well as an increase in Other Revenue, net, primarily driven by a shift from net losses of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to gains of $16.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on our investment funds portfolio, which is used as an economic hedge against our deferred cash compensation program. See the Business Line Reporting - Discussion of Adjusted Results below for further information.

Adjusted Compensation

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted compensation costs of $407.8 million increased 22% versus the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Adjusted compensation ratio was 59.0% versus 65.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted compensation costs of $803.2 million increased 33% versus the six months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Adjusted compensation ratio was 59.0% versus 63.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in the amount of Adjusted compensation recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 principally reflects higher levels of incentive compensation, higher amortization of prior period deferred compensation awards and higher base salaries. See "Deferred Compensation" for more information. The Adjusted compensation ratio in any given period is subject to fluctuation based, in part, on the amount of revenue earned in that period.

Adjusted Non-Compensation Costs

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted Non-Compensation Costs of $73.1 million decreased 5% versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by a decrease in bad debt expense, partially offset by an increase in professional fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted Non- Compensation Costs of $145.8 million decreased 9% versus the six months ended June 30, 2020,

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evercore Partners Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 677 M - -
Net income 2021 540 M - -
Net Debt 2021 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 5 469 M 5 469 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart EVERCORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Evercore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERCORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 133,56 $
Average target price 160,38 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Lewis Schlosstein Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
John S. Weinberg Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Roger C. Altman Senior Chairman
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCORE INC.21.82%5 469
MORGAN STANLEY40.79%176 944
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.42.14%133 063
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION27.02%127 083
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.07%42 384
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-17.14%28 641