Latest Earnings Release: Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 - Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY

John S. Weinberg, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, "Our record second quarter and year-to-dateresults reflect the breadth and diversity of our capabilities, supported by a positive macroeconomic environment. Our Advisory teams continue to be busy across capabilities and geographies, and this pace of activity translated into revenues - first half Advisory revenues increased more than 50% year-over-yearand surpassed $1 billion for the first time. In our Underwriting business, we continue to participate in assignments across diverse industries and our revenues year-to-dateincreased 11% year-over-year.In Equities, we continue to deliver high quality content to our client base and had a very active quarter with conferences. We are pleased to have three Advisory Senior Managing Directors committed to join Evercore over the next few months to strengthen areas of strategic significance and dialogues with potential recruits remain high. Finally, we are excited to welcome Celeste Mellet to Evercore to help guide our organization through our next stage of growth."

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, "We continued to deliver for our clients, our people and our shareholders throughout the second quarter. The positive economic environment, pressure on business models from technology and energy disruption, strong CEO and Board confidence and record levels of investable capital from sponsors and SPACs led to robust announcement activity. We maintained our #1 league table ranking in the U.S. for announced M&A volumes among independent firms and we continue to have meaningful dialogue with clients on capital raising opportunities and other strategic priorities. This high level of activity is contributing to our strong backlogs. While we have delivered for our clients and produced extraordinary financial results during this period of remote work over the past 16 months, we remain firmly committed to our culture of in-the-officecollaboration and apprenticeship. Our teams started to transition back to the office during the quarter and we are looking forward to having more of our teams back in the office over the next several weeks. Lastly, we are back to our pre-pandemicapproach to capital return for our shareholders and returned nearly $500 million through dividends and repurchases of 3.3 million shares year-to-date."

Roger C. Altman, Founder and Senior Chairman, "Evercore continued its long standing momentum in the second quarter, as we both increased our market share again and saw strong levels of M&A and capital raising. The Firm's broader platform, as compared to earlier years, and its exceptional talent, is powering this gratifying strength."