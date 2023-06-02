Advanced search
    EVR   US29977A1051

EVERCORE INC.

(EVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:00:42 2023-06-02 am EDT
112.58 USD   +3.89%
10:52aLuz Saude owner seeks over $330 million in Lisbon IPO - sources
RE
10:34aNovartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer
RE
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
Luz Saude owner seeks over $330 million in Lisbon IPO - sources

06/02/2023 | 10:52am EDT
LONDON/LISBON (Reuters) - Fidelidade is set to raise at least 300 million euros ($330 million) by selling a minority stake in its healthcare arm Luz Saude, two people familiar with the matter said, in what could be Portugal's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in a decade.

The insurer, backed by China's Fosun International, is pondering whether to sell any new shares as part of the offering to help expedite Luz Saude's growth, said the people, who requested anonymity as deliberations are private.

It aims to launch the IPO this year or in the first half of 2024, depending on market conditions, with Euronext Lisbon as the preferred listing venue, the people said.

A deal would help to heal Europe's bruised IPO market, although rising interest rates and economic uncertainty make the path to a listing uncertain. No final decisions have been made, and plans could yet be altered or dropped, the people added.

Fidelidade declined to comment. Luz Saude and Fosun did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters first reported last month that Fidelidade was sounding out banks to manage a stock market listing of Luz Saude that could value the company around 1 billion euros, despite sluggish IPO markets.

The insurance group has since appointed Citigroup and UBS as global coordinators and Portugal's Caixa Banco de Investimento as joint bookrunner, the people said.

It is in advanced discussions to draft local lender Millennium BCP and Germany's Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe - both also backed by Fosun - as co-lead managers, they said, adding further banks may still join the syndicate.

U.S. corporate finance house Evercore is Fidelidade's financial adviser, one of the people added.

Evercore and UBS declined to comment. The remaining banks did not respond to a request for comment.

For Portugal, whose main bourse has not seen any new listings since 2021, a return of Luz Saude to the stock exchange would be a major win, making it the biggest domestic flotation since Correios de Portugal in 2013.

Local lender Novo Banco, backed by investment manager Lone Star, has also voiced an ambition to go public in the medium term.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London and Sergio Goncalves in Lisbon; Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez in London; Editing by John O'Donnell and Mark Potter)

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Sergio Goncalves


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. 2.16% 0.2084 Real-time Quote.39.21%
CITIGROUP INC. 2.25% 45.88 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
CTT-CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. 3.22% 3.365 Real-time Quote.5.84%
EVERCORE INC. 3.65% 112.32 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 6.30% 5.4 Delayed Quote.-20.13%
TOPIX INDEX 1.55% 2182.7 Delayed Quote.13.62%
UBS GROUP AG 2.58% 18.11 Delayed Quote.2.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 505 M - -
Net income 2023 413 M - -
Net Debt 2023 650 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,75%
Capitalization 4 155 M 4 155 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 135
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart EVERCORE INC.
Duration : Period :
Evercore Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERCORE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 108,36 $
Average target price 138,43 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Weinberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy G. LaLonde Head-U.S. Advisory Business
Roger C. Altman Senior Chairman
Chris Turek Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
John J. Apruzzese Chief Investment Officer & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERCORE INC.-0.66%4 155
MORGAN STANLEY-3.83%137 066
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.67%97 327
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.70%95 916
CITIGROUP INC.-2.01%87 292
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.95%39 454
