Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Mark Lipacis has joined Evercore ISI as a senior managing director to lead research coverage of semiconductor and capital equipment companies.

Mr. Lipacis brings over 25 years of semiconductor device and semi-cap equipment investing expertise. He joined Evercore from Jefferies and has sell-side experience across Wall Street, including with Morgan Stanley, Prudential and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Lipacis ranked No. 1 in Institutional Investor’s All-America Research poll for the past two years and is well recognized for his thematic industry content, client focus and creative marketing strategies. He holds a master’s in electrical engineering from Drexel University and an MBA from University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI, said, “Having Mark join our research department is a testament to Evercore ISI’s ability to attract the best talent on the Street. Mark rounds out our strong technology research franchise, and he will be a key driver of the team’s continued success.”

Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, “Mark is a best-in-class analyst, and we are excited to have him join the firm. We are confident that his unrelenting focus on clients, along with his detailed and proprietary industry analysis, will be valuable and helpful to our clients.”

“Evercore ISI has a well-earned reputation for excellence in research and client service,” said Mr. Lipacis. “I am honored and humbled to join a top-rated technology team and will strive to deliver the quality of research Evercore ISI clients have grown accustomed to receiving.”

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403492656/en/