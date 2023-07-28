Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid data showing inflation fell to its lowest level since September 2021 while wage inflation also eased.

U.S. economic data showed the cost of goods and services rose a mild 0.2% in June as inflation eased again. Core price pressures, excluding food and energy, eased from a 0.3% rise in May, according to the personal consumption expenditures index. At the same time, the rise in the employment-cost index for the second quarter slowed to 1%, from 1.2%.

Krishna Guha and Marco Casiraghi, economists at Evercore ISI, said that the PCE and ECI numbers would be welcome news for the Fed as it continues to try and wrangle inflation back to its 2% target. They boosted hopes for a soft landing for the U.S. economy, which is seen as an ideal scenario for stocks.

Meanwhile, gold futures settled higher.

07-28-23 1742ET