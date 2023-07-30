Evercore Inc. is an independent investment banking advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: Investment Banking & Equities and Investment Management. The Investment Banking & Equities segment includes the investment banking business, through which the Company provides advice to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and other strategic corporate transactions, with a particular focus on advising multinational corporations and private equity firms on large, complex transactions. The Investment Management segment includes the wealth management business, through which it provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals and associated entities, and the private equity business, which holds interests in private equity funds, which are not managed by the Company. It also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and acquirers.