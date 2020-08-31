WRAPUP 1 -Framework complete, Fed faces election year call on next steps

(.)
Aug 31 (Reuters) - With a new policy framework in place, the
Federal Reserve will turn to discussion of its next steps in the
fight against the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic,
and if and when to roll out additional support.
Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that following
release of the Fed's new long-run strategy last week,
policymakers "will be returning to a discussion of potentially
refining guidance and our balance sheet communication," the
Fed's now staple recession-fighting tools involving promises
about future policy and the pace of monthly bond purchases.
Clarida, during an event organized by the Peterson Institute
for International Economics in Washington, did not indicate how
quickly that debate may be resolved, saying "I don’t want to
prejudge where that would end up."
However the debate presents the central bank with an
immediate challenge: Whether to announce those widely
anticipated next steps at its September policy meeting, its last
before the November presidential election, or wait.
Some analysts have urged the Fed to act soon in order to
show it is serious about the new strategy it laid out last week,
trading the risk of higher inflation for stronger job growth,
and argued that without such follow-up steps the new strategy
seems hollow. But even they have noted the complications of
acting in the midst of an election that may hinge on voter
perceptions of the pandemic economy.
"It is awkward for the Fed to make a big decision either in
September...or in November – immediately after the vote, with
the (Federal Open Market Committee) potentially appearing
political either way," Evercore ISI vice president Krishna Guha
wrote in an analysis, judging it a close call whether the Fed
will announce new policy decisions in September or not.
The Fed in September of 2012 did announce its third and most
open-ended program of bond purchases used to fight the last
crisis, and was promptly pilloried by Republicans alleging the
central bank was trying to fuel a sluggish recovery and help
President Barack Obama's re-election that November.
This time around, the Fed in March slashed interest rates to
zero and announced a long list of credit programs meant to halt
a meltdown in financial markets and provide loans to an array of
businesses, earning praise from President Donald Trump who
through the previous fall had sharply criticized Fed
policymakers and called Fed Chair Jerome Powell an "enemy."
DO MORE, BUT WHEN IT HELPS
The Fed is widely expected to do more at some point, but Fed
officials in recent weeks have indicated they don't want to
commit to a course of action until the direction of the health
crisis and recovery become clearer, and their policies may have
more impact.
Actions like expanding bond purchases would aim to hold down
the longer-term interest rates critical for home mortgage, auto
and other markets - but those rates are already low. The Fed is
currently buying $120 billion monthly in Treasury and
mortgage-backed assets, and may at some point pledge to keep
that amount in place until full employment is reached, or
increase it.
In addition, with investors already anticipating the Fed
will hold its target policy rate near zero for years, there may
be little value in making more explicit promises about rate
hikes until years down the road, if and when investors think a
rate increase is more possible.
Last week several Fed policymakers said they saw little
reason to offer more detailed guidance when the Fed has been
clear rate hikes are far off.
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said Monday that
further steps now might be counterproductive, distracting from
the health, fiscal and other policies that in this moment are
more important than what the Fed does next.
"As long as we have uncertainty about the trajectory of the
pandemic there is only so much our policies are going to be able
to do," he said.
Other Fed officials have made similar comments, arguing
that the Fed's ability to "stimulate" spending may be more
important when people feel it safer to begin traveling, for
example, and spending and investing with more confidence.
The Fed's new strategy implicitly points toward lower
interest rates for longer, with the central bank saying it would
allow higher inflation to offset periods of weak price increases
in hopes of letting job markets tighten, wages rise, and workers
gain more of the benefits from economic expansions.
What that means in practice may unfold over time, Clarida
said on Monday. "I would expect as the economy recovers and as
we approach our dual mandate goals there will be further
communication," about the Fed's plans.
