Eveready Industries India : Loss of share certificate

April 18, 2022

BSE Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 001

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G,

7, Lyons Range Kolkata - 700 001

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

We write to inform you that our Registrar & Transfer Agent (RTA) M/s Maheshwari Datamatics Private Ltd. has received request and required formalities from following shareholders for issue of duplicate share certificates in respect of below mentioned shares. We are in process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificate (s) after compliance of the required formalities.

Sl. No. Name of the Shareholder Folio No. Certificate No. Distinctive No. No. of Shares 1. Jayantilal Bhogilal Patani J/H Vilaskumar Jayantilal Patani M606516 25317 11694786 - 818 33

You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction with reference to these shares.

This is for your information and necessary action please.

Thanking you,

1 2

Date: 29.10.2018

JAYANTILAL BHOGILAL PATANI

JH1 :VILASKUMAR JAYANTILAL PATANI

Dear Sir(s) /Mad.:m ,

Unit : EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD

As mandated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by its Circular dated 20/04/2018,read with circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIR/P/2018/115; we had requested you to comply with our earlier letter dated 30/06/2018 to which no response has been received from you. Hence, we once again request wist- to bring to your kind notice to compiy with the following:-

We are sending herewith the NACH (National Automated Clearing House) Mandate Form. Please send us following documents along with the duly filled in form to enable us to credit dividend amount directly to your bank --- - --· ··-- · - · ·· ·· --·- ·

account through NACH. -

1. Self attested copy of any one document such as Aadhaartvoter id/passport as proof of address (first holder only).

2. Photocopy of share certificate I copy of any letter received by you from the Company showing your Folio No./ counterfoil of dividend warrant / copy of bank passbook or statement showing encashment of dividend issued to you by the Company (first holder only),

3 Self-attested copy of PAN Card as proof of identity (all holders).

4 Cancelled cheque leaf with your name printed on the cheque leaf. If your name is not printed thereon then, in addition, send us bank attested copy of passbook or bank statement (first holder only).

5 You are requested to send us your specimen signature duly attested by your banker (other than Cooperativebank)

as per format enclosed with the name of the attesting official, his designation.employee code no., under the rubber stamp of the bank (all holders).

You are, therefore, requested to return the attached Form along with requisite documents within 21 days from thedate of this letter.

-

Please note tri.::l transfer of sheres. in phys1cai form will not bo permissible from 5th December 2018 a<> rr:sndated by SEBI vide its amendment to SEBI Listing Regulations, dated 8th June 2018. Therefore you are requested, to get your physical holding dematerialized at your earliest.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

ForMAHESHWARI DATAMATICS PVT. LTD.

End: as stated.

P.S. Being computer generated letter, no signature is necessary.

End.: BANK FORM SIGNATURE FORM