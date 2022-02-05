Eveready Industries India : Statement of Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021February 04, 2022

The Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), issued an Order dated April 19, 2018 concerning contravention of the Competition Act, 2002 (the Act) and imposed a penalty of'{ 17,155.00 Lakhs, on the Company. On the Company's appeal against the CCI's said Order, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the said penalty subject to deposit of 10% of the penalty amount with the Registry of the NCLAT, which has since been deposited. The Company has received legal advice that owing to the uncertainty of the future outcome of the litigation, the amount of penalty that would be finally imposed on the Company cannot be reliably estimated at this stage and hence no provision is deemed required to be made.