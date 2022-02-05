Eveready Industries India : Statement of Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021February 04, 2022

SI'ATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL REST,JLTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31Sf DECEMBER.2021
3 months
Preceding 3
Corresponding 3
9 months
9 months
Particulars
ended
months ended
months ended in
ended
ended
(31/12/2021)
(30/09/2021)
the previous year
(31/12/2021)
(31/12/2020)
(31/12/2020)
Un•udited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
'Lakhs
Previous year
ended
(31/03/2021)
Audited
Income
Revenue from operations (Gross)
Other Income
Total Income
Expenses
Cost of Materials Consumed
Purchases of Stock-in-Trade
Otanges in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress and Stock-in-Trade
Employee Benefit Expense
Finance costs
Depreciation and amortisation expense
Other Expenses
Total Expenses
Profit before exceptional items and lax (1-2) 4 Exceptional Items 5 Profll/(Loss) before Tax (3+4) 6 Tax Expense
Current Income Tax
Deferred Tax (i+ii)
On other than exceptional items
On exceptional items
Profif/(Loss) for the period/year (5-6)
Other Comprehensive Income ( net of tax )
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement gain on defined benefit plans
Income tax related to above
Total Comprehensive Income (7+8)
32,588.67
35,749.27
34,027.86
96,551.83
169.61
118.42
1,138.59
378.60
32,758.28
35,867.69
35,166.45
96,930.43
12,690.54
11,866.47
12,436.57
36,675.42
7,878.07
7,492.78
7,158.49
19,948.83
(98.72)
1,970.26
(646.41)
53.30
3,773.64
3,765.01
3,654.91
11,028.30
1,081.88
1,251.25
1,189.20
3,759.55
685.88
677.83
674.98
2,044.62
4,287.79
5,026.58
4,584.59
13,256.59
30,299.08
32,050.18
29,052.33
86,766.61
2,459.20
3,817.51
6,114.12
10,163.82
2,459.20
-
-
-
3,817.51
6,114.12
10,163.82
87.90
7'1/J.07
1,1)71..58
1,575.72
(136.20)
672.92
1,034.20
1,220.71
224.10
47.15
37.38
355.01
224.10
47.15
37.38
355.01
-
-
-
2,371.30
3,097.44
5,042.54
8,588.10
19.89
20.67
33.94
61.14
(0.07)
(3.65)
(5.66)
(7.34)
2,391.12
3,114.46
5,070.82
8,641.90
97,635.32
3,401.51
1,01,036.83
33,620.31
17,895.49
1,296.15
10,830.66
4,038.60
2,CY71.64
15,620.03
85,372.88
15,663.95
-
15,663.95
2,457.71
2,806.33
(348.62)
(348-62)
13,206.24
100.89
(17.97)
13,289.16
1,24,898.67
418.12
1,25,316.79
43,130.16
26,055.18
(681.02)
14,262.84
5,202.69
2,723.16
19,659.79
1,10,352.80
14,963.99
(62,970.43)
(48,oo6.44)
(17,o93.02)
432.97
(17,525.99)
(428.32)
(17,097.67)
(30,913.42)
133.97
(23.41)
(30,802.86)
Paid up Equity Share Capital Face Value : t 5/- per share.
Other Equity
Earnings Per Share (of� 5/- each)-not annualised
Basic(bl Diluted
3,634.36
3,634.36
3,634.36
3,634.36
3,634.36
-
-
-
.
-
3.26
4.26
6.94
18.17
3.26
4.26
6.94
11.82
18.17
3,634.36
21,275.40
(42.53)
(42.53)
NOTES:
Theabove results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 04, 2022 and subjected to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The Company is engaged in the business of marketing of dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, general lighting products and small home appliances which come under a single business segment known as Consumer Goods.
The Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), issued an Order dated April 19, 2018 concerning contravention of the Competition Act, 2002 (the Act) and imposed a penalty of'{ 17,155.00 Lakhs, on the Company. On the Company's appeal against the CCI's said Order, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the said penalty subject to deposit of 10% of the penalty amount with the Registry of the NCLAT, which has since been deposited. The Company has received legal advice that owing to the uncertainty of the future outcome of the litigation, the amount of penalty that would be finally imposed on the Company cannot be reliably estimated at this stage and hence no provision is deemed required to be made.
The Company has taken into account all the possible impacts of COVID-19 in preparation of these standalone financial statements, including but not limited to its assessment of, liquidity and going concern assumption, the recoverability of property, plant and equipments, receivables, intangible assets, cash and cash equivalents and investments. The Company has carried out this assessment based on available internal and external sources of information upto the date of approval of these financial statements and believes that the impact of COVID-19 is not material to these financial statements and expects to recover the carrying amount of its assets. The Company will continue to monitor future economic conditions and its consequent impact on the business operations, given the uncertain nature of the pandemic.
5. Figures of the previous quarters/year have been regrouped/rearranged wherever considered necessary.
*
EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD
0.J
Kolkata
Suvamoy Saha
February 04, 2022
Joint Managing Director
Registered Office: 2, Rainey Park, Kolkata • 700019.
STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
3 months ended
Preceding 3
Corresponding 3
9 months
9 months
(31/12/2021)
months ended
months ended in
ended
ended
Particulars
(30/09/2021)
the previous year
(31/12/2021)
(31/12/2020)
(31/12/2020)
, Lakhs
Previous year
ended
(31/03/2021)
Income
Revenue from operations (Gross)
Other Income
Total Income
Expenses
Cost of Materials Consumed
Purchases of Stock-in-Trade
Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress & Stock-in-Trade
Employee Benefits Expense
Finance costs
Depreciation and amortisation expense
Other Expenses
Total Expenses
Profit before exceptional items, Share of loss of investments and tax (1 - 2) 4 Share of net loss of associates 5 Profit before exceptional items and 1.. (3 + 4)
Exceptional items
ProfiV(Loss) before tax (5+6)
Tax Expense
Current Income Tax
Deferred Tax (i+ii)
On other than exceptional items
On exceptional items
Prof!V(Loss) for the period/year (7 - 8) 10 Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax)
Items thatwill not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Remeasurement gain on defined benefit plans
Income tax related to above
Exchange differences in translating the financial statements of foreign operations11Total Comprehensive Income (9+10)
Profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non
Other Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non
Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non<0ntrolling interest
Paid up Equity Share Capital Face Value:, 5/- per share.
Other Equity
Earnings Per Share (of, 5/- each) -not annualised
(a) Basic
/bl Diluted
Unaudited Unaudited
32,588.67 35,749.27
169.21 118.82
32,757.88 35,868.09
12,690.54
11,866.47
7,878.07
7,492.78
(98.72)
1,970.26
3,773.64
3,765.01
1,081.15
1,251.33
685.88 677.83
4,288.20 4,992.20
30,298.76
32,015.88
2,459.12
3,852.21
(30.32)
2,459.12
3,821.89
2,459.12 3,821.89
87.90 717.70
(136.20) 670.55
224.1047.15
224.1047.15
.-
2,371.22 3,104.19
19.89
20.67
(0.07)
(3.65)
0.05
(2.02)
2,391.09
3,119.19
2,371.22
3,104.19
.
-
2,371.22
3,104.19
15.01
15.01
2,391.09 3,119.19
2,391.09 3,119.19
3,634.36
3,634.36
-
-
3.26
4.27
3.26
4.27
Unaudited
34,027.86
1,138.34
35,166.20
12,436.57
7,158.49
(646.41)
3,654.91
1,188.99
674.98
4,584.62
29,05215
6,114.05
(162.41)
5,951.64
5,951.64
1,071.58
1.034.20
37.38
37.38
.
4,880.06
33.94
(5.66)
(4.88)
4,903.46
4,880.06
.
4,880.06
23.40
23.40
4,903.46
4,903.46
3,634.36
6.71
6.71
Unaudited Unaudited
96,551.83 97,635.32
378.60 3,401.51
96,930.43 1,01,036.83
36,675.42 33,620.31
19,948.83 17,895.49
53.30 1,296.15
11,028.30 10,830.66
3,759.55 4,038.85
2,044.62 2,071.64
13,222.05 15,448.35
86,73207 85,201.45
10,198.36 15,835.38
(136.66) (276.53)
10,061.70
15,558.85
-
-
10,061.70
15,558.85
1,573.35
2,457.71
1.218.34 2,806.33
355.01 (348.62)
355.01
(348.62)
-
8,488.35
13,101.14
100.89
(7.34) (17.97)
(17.74)
8,548.64 13,166.32
8,488.35
13,101.14
8,488.35
13,101.14
60.29
65.18
-
-
60.2965.18
8,548.64
13,166.32
-
.
8,548.64
13,166.32
3,634.36
3,634.36
-
-
11.68
18.02
11.68
18.02
Audited
1,24,898.67
419.44
1,25,318.11
43,130.16
26,055.18
(681.02)
14,262.84
5,203.57
2,723.16
19,488.97
1,10,18286
15,135.25
(407.46)
14,727.79
(62,970.43)
(48,242.64)
(17,090.58)
435.41
(17,525.99)
(428.32)
(17,097.67)
(31,15206)
133.97
(23.41)
(18.44)
(31,059.94)
(31,152.06)
.
(31,152.06)
92-.12
9212
(31,059.94)
-
(31,059.94)
3,634.36
20,857.42
(42.86)
/42.86)
The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of Eveready Industries India Ltd. (the "Company") at its meeting held on February 04, 2022 and subjected to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The consolidated results of the Group include the results of the Company and its subsidiaries, Greendale India Limited (formerly Litez India Limited), Everspark Hong Kong Private Limited and its associate namely Preferred Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.
The consolidated results have been prepared in accordance with the principles and procedures as set out in the Ind AS 110 - "Consolidated Financial Statements" and Ind AS 28- "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures".
The Company is engaged in the business of marketing of dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, general lighting products and small home appliances which come under a single business segment known as Consumer Goods.
The Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), issued an Order dated April 19, 2018 concerning contravention of the Competition Act, 2002 (the Act) and imposed a penalty ofr 17,155.00 Lakhs, on the Company. On the Company's appeal against the CCI's said Order, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the said penalty subject to deposit of 10% of the penalty amount with the Registry of the NCLAT, which has since been deposited. The Company has received legal advice that owing to the uncertainty of the future outcome of the litigation, the amount of penalty that would be finally imposed on the Company cannot be reliably estimated at this stage and hence no provision is deemed required to be made.
The Company has taken into account all the possible impacts of COVID-19 in preparation of these standalone financial statements, including but not limited to its assessment of, liquidity and going concern assumption, the recoverability of property, plant and equipments, receivables, intangible assets, cash and cash equivalents and investments. The Company has carried out this assessment based on available internal and external sources of information upto the date of approval of these financial statements and believes that the impact of COVID-19 is not material to these financial statements and expects to recover the carrying amount of its assets. The Company will continue to monitor future economic conditions and its consequent impact on the business operations, given the uncertain nature of the pandemic.
Figures of the previous quarters/year have been regrouped/rearranged wherever considered necessary.
