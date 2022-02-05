Eveready Industries India : Statement of Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021February 04, 2022

Log in
Registered Office : 2, Rainey Park, Kolkata-700019.

ON: L31402WB1934PLC007993 Tel: 91-33-24559213,033-24864961 Fax: 91-33-24864673

Email: investorrelation@eveready.co.in Website: www.evereadyindia.com

SI'ATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL REST,JLTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31Sf DECEMBER.2021

3 months

Preceding 3

Corresponding 3

9 months

9 months

Particulars

ended

months ended

months ended in

ended

ended

(31/12/2021)

(30/09/2021)

the previous year

(31/12/2021)

(31/12/2020)

(31/12/2020)

Un•udited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

'Lakhs

Previous year

ended

(31/03/2021)

Audited

  • Income
    1. Revenue from operations (Gross)
    2. Other Income

Total Income

  • Expenses
    1. Cost of Materials Consumed
    2. Purchases of Stock-in-Trade
    3. Otanges in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress and Stock-in-Trade
    4. Employee Benefit Expense
    5. Finance costs
    6. Depreciation and amortisation expense
    7. Other Expenses

Total Expenses

  • Profit before exceptional items and lax (1-2)
    4 Exceptional Items
    5 Profll/(Loss) before Tax (3+4)
    6 Tax Expense
    1. Current Income Tax
    2. Deferred Tax (i+ii)
      1. On other than exceptional items
      2. On exceptional items
  • Profif/(Loss) for the period/year (5-6)
  • Other Comprehensive Income ( net of tax )

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

  1. Remeasurement gain on defined benefit plans
  2. Income tax related to above
  • Total Comprehensive Income (7+8)

32,588.67

35,749.27

34,027.86

96,551.83

169.61

118.42

1,138.59

378.60

32,758.28

35,867.69

35,166.45

96,930.43

12,690.54

11,866.47

12,436.57

36,675.42

7,878.07

7,492.78

7,158.49

19,948.83

(98.72)

1,970.26

(646.41)

53.30

3,773.64

3,765.01

3,654.91

11,028.30

1,081.88

1,251.25

1,189.20

3,759.55

685.88

677.83

674.98

2,044.62

4,287.79

5,026.58

4,584.59

13,256.59

30,299.08

32,050.18

29,052.33

86,766.61

2,459.20

3,817.51

6,114.12

10,163.82

2,459.20

-

-

-

3,817.51

6,114.12

10,163.82

87.90

7'1/J.07

1,1)71..58

1,575.72

(136.20)

672.92

1,034.20

1,220.71

224.10

47.15

37.38

355.01

224.10

47.15

37.38

355.01

-

-

-

2,371.30

3,097.44

5,042.54

8,588.10

19.89

20.67

33.94

61.14

(0.07)

(3.65)

(5.66)

(7.34)

2,391.12

3,114.46

5,070.82

8,641.90

97,635.32

3,401.51

1,01,036.83

33,620.31

17,895.49

1,296.15

10,830.66

4,038.60

2,CY71.64

15,620.03

85,372.88

15,663.95

-

15,663.95

2,457.71

2,806.33

(348.62)

(348-62)

13,206.24

100.89

(17.97)

13,289.16

1,24,898.67

418.12

1,25,316.79

43,130.16

26,055.18

(681.02)

14,262.84

5,202.69

2,723.16

19,659.79

1,10,352.80

14,963.99

(62,970.43)

(48,oo6.44)

(17,o93.02)

432.97

(17,525.99)

(428.32)

(17,097.67)

(30,913.42)

133.97

(23.41)

(30,802.86)

  1. Paid up Equity Share Capital Face Value : t 5/- per share.
  2. Other Equity
  3. Earnings Per Share (of� 5/- each)-not annualised
  1. Basic (bl Diluted

3,634.36

3,634.36

3,634.36

3,634.36

3,634.36

-

-

-

.

-

3.26

4.26

6.94

18.17

3.26

4.26

6.94

11.82

18.17

3,634.36

21,275.40

(42.53)

(42.53)

NOTES:

  1. The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 04, 2022 and subjected to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
  2. The Company is engaged in the business of marketing of dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, general lighting products and small home appliances which come under a single business segment known as Consumer Goods.
  3. The Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), issued an Order dated April 19, 2018 concerning contravention of the Competition Act, 2002 (the Act) and imposed a penalty of'{ 17,155.00 Lakhs, on the Company. On the Company's appeal against the CCI's said Order, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the said penalty subject to deposit of 10% of the penalty amount with the Registry of the NCLAT, which has since been deposited. The Company has received legal advice that owing to the uncertainty of the future outcome of the litigation, the amount of penalty that would be finally imposed on the Company cannot be reliably estimated at this stage and hence no provision is deemed required to be made.
  4. The Company has taken into account all the possible impacts of COVID-19 in preparation of these standalone financial statements, including but not limited to its assessment of, liquidity and going concern assumption, the recoverability of property, plant and equipments, receivables, intangible assets, cash and cash equivalents and investments. The Company has carried out this assessment based on available internal and external sources of information upto the date of approval of these financial statements and believes that the impact of COVID-19 is not material to these financial statements and expects to recover the carrying amount of its assets. The Company will continue to monitor future economic conditions and its consequent impact on the business operations, given the uncertain nature of the pandemic.

5. Figures of the previous quarters/year have been regrouped/rearranged wherever considered necessary.

*

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD

0.J

Kolkata

Suvamoy Saha

February 04, 2022

Joint Managing Director

Registered Office: 2, Rainey Park, Kolkata • 700019.

CIN: L31402WB1934PLC007993 Tel: 91-33-24559213,033-24864961 Fax: 91-33-24864673

Email: investorrelation@eveready.co.in Website: www.evereadyindia.com

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

3 months ended

Preceding 3

Corresponding 3

9 months

9 months

(31/12/2021)

months ended

months ended in

ended

ended

Particulars

(30/09/2021)

the previous year

(31/12/2021)

(31/12/2020)

(31/12/2020)

, Lakhs

Previous year

ended

(31/03/2021)

  • Income
    1. Revenue from operations (Gross)
    2. Other Income

Total Income

  • Expenses
    1. Cost of Materials Consumed
    2. Purchases of Stock-in-Trade
    3. Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress & Stock-in-Trade
    4. Employee Benefits Expense
    5. Finance costs
    1. Depreciation and amortisation expense
    1. Other Expenses

Total Expenses

  • Profit before exceptional items, Share of loss of investments and tax (1 - 2)
    4 Share of net loss of associates
    5 Profit before exceptional items and 1.. (3 + 4)
  • Exceptional items
  • ProfiV(Loss) before tax (5+6)
  • Tax Expense
    1. Current Income Tax
    2. Deferred Tax (i+ii)
      1. On other than exceptional items
      2. On exceptional items
  • Prof!V(Loss) for the period/year (7 - 8)
    10 Other Comprehensive Income (net of tax)
    1. Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
      1. Remeasurement gain on defined benefit plans
      2. Income tax related to above
  1. Exchange differences in translating the financial statements of foreign operations 11 Total Comprehensive Income (9+10)

Profit for the year attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company
  • Non

Other Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company
  • Non

Total Comprehensive Income for the year attributable to:

  • Owners of the Company
  • Non<0ntrolling interest
  1. Paid up Equity Share Capital Face Value:, 5/- per share.
  2. Other Equity
  3. Earnings Per Share (of, 5/- each) -not annualised

(a) Basic

/bl Diluted

Unaudited Unaudited

32,588.67 35,749.27

169.21 118.82

32,757.88 35,868.09

12,690.54

11,866.47

7,878.07

7,492.78

(98.72)

1,970.26

3,773.64

3,765.01

1,081.15

1,251.33

685.88 677.83

4,288.20 4,992.20

30,298.76

32,015.88

2,459.12

3,852.21

(30.32)

2,459.12

3,821.89

2,459.12 3,821.89

87.90 717.70

(136.20) 670.55

224.1047.15

224.1047.15

.-

2,371.22 3,104.19

19.89

20.67

(0.07)

(3.65)

0.05

(2.02)

2,391.09

3,119.19

2,371.22

3,104.19

.

-

2,371.22

3,104.19

  1. 15.01
  1. 15.01
    2,391.09 3,119.19
    2,391.09 3,119.19

3,634.36

3,634.36

-

-

3.26

4.27

3.26

4.27

Unaudited

34,027.86

1,138.34

35,166.20

12,436.57

7,158.49

(646.41)

3,654.91

1,188.99

674.98

4,584.62

29,05215

6,114.05

(162.41)

5,951.64

5,951.64

1,071.58

1.034.20

37.38

37.38

.

4,880.06

33.94

(5.66)

(4.88)

4,903.46

4,880.06

.

4,880.06

23.40

23.40

4,903.46

4,903.46

3,634.36

6.71

6.71

Unaudited Unaudited

96,551.83 97,635.32

378.60 3,401.51

96,930.43 1,01,036.83

36,675.42 33,620.31

19,948.83 17,895.49

53.30 1,296.15

11,028.30 10,830.66

3,759.55 4,038.85

2,044.62 2,071.64

13,222.05 15,448.35

86,73207 85,201.45

10,198.36 15,835.38

(136.66) (276.53)

10,061.70

15,558.85

-

-

10,061.70

15,558.85

1,573.35

2,457.71

1.218.34 2,806.33

355.01 (348.62)

355.01

(348.62)

-

8,488.35

13,101.14

  1. 100.89
    (7.34) (17.97)
  1. (17.74)

8,548.64 13,166.32

8,488.35

13,101.14

8,488.35

13,101.14

60.29

65.18

-

-

60.2965.18

8,548.64

13,166.32

-

.

8,548.64

13,166.32

3,634.36

3,634.36

-

-

11.68

18.02

11.68

18.02

Audited

1,24,898.67

419.44

1,25,318.11

43,130.16

26,055.18

(681.02)

14,262.84

5,203.57

2,723.16

19,488.97

1,10,18286

15,135.25

(407.46)

14,727.79

(62,970.43)

(48,242.64)

(17,090.58)

435.41

(17,525.99)

(428.32)

(17,097.67)

(31,15206)

133.97

(23.41)

(18.44)

(31,059.94)

(31,152.06)

.

(31,152.06)

92-.12

9212

(31,059.94)

-

(31,059.94)

3,634.36

20,857.42

(42.86)

/42.86)

  1. The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of Eveready Industries India Ltd. (the "Company") at its meeting held on February 04, 2022 and subjected to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
  2. The consolidated results of the Group include the results of the Company and its subsidiaries, Greendale India Limited (formerly Litez India Limited), Everspark Hong Kong Private Limited and its associate namely Preferred Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.
  3. The consolidated results have been prepared in accordance with the principles and procedures as set out in the Ind AS 110 - "Consolidated Financial Statements" and Ind AS 28- "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures".
  4. The Company is engaged in the business of marketing of dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, general lighting products and small home appliances which come under a single business segment known as Consumer Goods.
  5. The Competition Commission of India ("CCI"), issued an Order dated April 19, 2018 concerning contravention of the Competition Act, 2002 (the Act) and imposed a penalty of r 17,155.00 Lakhs, on the Company. On the Company's appeal against the CCI's said Order, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the said penalty subject to deposit of 10% of the penalty amount with the Registry of the NCLAT, which has since been deposited. The Company has received legal advice that owing to the uncertainty of the future outcome of the litigation, the amount of penalty that would be finally imposed on the Company cannot be reliably estimated at this stage and hence no provision is deemed required to be made.
  6. The Company has taken into account all the possible impacts of COVID-19 in preparation of these standalone financial statements, including but not limited to its assessment of, liquidity and going concern assumption, the recoverability of property, plant and equipments, receivables, intangible assets, cash and cash equivalents and investments. The Company has carried out this assessment based on available internal and external sources of information upto the date of approval of these financial statements and believes that the impact of COVID-19 is not material to these financial statements and expects to recover the carrying amount of its assets. The Company will continue to monitor future economic conditions and its consequent impact on the business operations, given the uncertain nature of the pandemic.
  7. Figures of the previous quarters/year have been regrouped/rearranged wherever considered necessary.

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD

Kolkata

Suvamoy Saha

February 04, 2022

Joint Managing Director

Disclaimer

Eveready Industries India Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 05:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
