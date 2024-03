Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus its target business in the wealth management industry, including independent financial advisory providers as well as wealth management-focused technology companies. The Company has not commenced any operations nor generated any revenues.

