WARREN, New Jersey - December 15, 2023 -Everest today announced Soledad Muné will be appointed Chief Operating Officer, Latin America, Everest Insurance International® effective January 1, 2024. She will report to Pablo Korze, Regional President, Latin America, Everest Insurance International®.



Ms. Muné will lead the region's expansion strategy, driving integrated initiatives across claims, IT, operations, actuarial, and risk functions in Latin America.



"Soledad is a proven insurance leader, ideally positioned to support the profitable growth of our Latin America business," said Pablo Korze. "As we continue to innovate highly customized, best-in-class solutions for our clients and brokers, Soledad's operational discipline and extensive industry knowledge will ensure the highest standards of collaboration and efficiencies as we build for the future."



Ms. Muné joined Everest's International Insurance division in early 2023 as Interim Head of International Underwriting Operations, where she played a key role in advancing the company's international strategic initiatives.



Ms. Muné has nearly two decades of industry experience and a global perspective with a strong track record leading high performing teams. Prior to joining Everest, Ms. Muné held senior positions at Chubb in both Singapore and the U.S., most recently leading Personal Lines and Independent Partner Distribution for Asia Pacific. She holds an MBA from New York University and a Masters in Statistics with Honors from Central Connecticut State University.



