WARREN, New Jersey - August 7, 2024 - Everest Insurance®, the insurance division of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), today announced that Brian Zink has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Everest Specialty Underwriters (ESU) and U.S. Financial Lines, reporting to Bill Hazelton, Executive Vice President of Everest Insurance® and President of North America Insurance.

"Brian comes to Everest with a strong vision for our U.S. offering, bringing expansive knowledge across financial lines and experience leading high performing teams," said Bill Hazelton. "He is an asset to our senior leadership team in North America, which continues to expand with exceptional industry talent. I'm looking forward to working with Brian as we position our portfolio for the future, enhancing our market presence with best-in-class service."

Mr. Zink joins Everest from Zurich where he was Head of Financial Lines for the company's U.S. National Accounts, also serving in various leadership roles including Head of Management Liability domestically. Prior to that, Mr. Zink held a variety of financial lines leadership positions with Beazley Group and The Hartford.

