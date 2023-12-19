Includes virtual, holistic care to meet today's evolving healthcare needs

WARREN, New Jersey - December 19, 2023 - Everest Insurance®, the insurance division of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, enhanced its growing Accident and Health portfolio with the launch of a Fixed Indemnity Insurance product designed to fill the growing gap among companies and association groups in need of affordable and customizable non-ACA health insurance to protect against accident and sickness.



"Everest is responding to rapidly growing market demand for tailored, cost-effective solutions, including virtual care offerings, which help employers and associations meet today's modern healthcare needs and make holistic care more accessible," said Shawn Austin, Everest Senior Vice President and Head of Accident and Health for North America. "Our newest offering reflects decades of experience and a deep understanding of our unique customers' needs, resulting in customizable benefits and care all in one insurance policy with Everest's hallmark best-in-class service."



Everest's Group Fixed Indemnity Insurance offers supplemental benefits to those with high deductible primary medical coverage. The Company also announced its relationship with Goodpath, which provides employer groups and associations with access to virtual, holistic care for chronic conditions, and access to multidisciplinary care including dedicated health coaches via the GoodpathDirect app to improve health outcomes.



Everest's Group Fixed Indemnity Insurance products are available to quote today through all existing and new Everest distribution partners. Visit Everest Employer Group Fixed Indemnity or Association Group Fixed Indemnity to learn more.



About Everest



Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.



Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.



Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.