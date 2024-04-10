Everest Global PLC - London-based investment company focused on African agricultural sector - Buys 33% stake in Ace Jumbo Ventures Ltd for USD20,000 from Giga Treasure Ltd. Ace Jumbo is a Hong Kong type 9 and type 4 licence holder. Type 9 refers to the licence to carry out asset management related regulated activities, while type 4 refers to the licence to carry out the provision of advice on securities. "The directors of the company believe that holding an interest in the licences will help facilitate future fundraisings to be undertaken by the company from investors based in Hong Kong," Everest Global says.

Current stock price: 2.00 pence each

12-month change: down 27%

