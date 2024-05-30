Company sees "significant opportunity" to become a preferred market leader across P&C, marine, and financial lines in key Latin American market

HAMILTON, Bermuda - May 30, 2024 - Everest today announced it has received regulatory approval from the Comisión Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas to operate in Mexico (trading as Compañía de Seguros Generales Everest México S.A. de C.V.). The entity will be headquartered in Mexico City, with Jaime Chaves López, Head of Mexico, leading operations.

"The rapidly evolving insurance market in Mexico presents a significant opportunity for Everest and for companies in need of our financial strength, superior service and breadth of offerings across commercial and specialty property, casualty, marine and financial lines," said Mr. Chaves.

"Mexico's growing economy and geographical location make it a key emerging market in the global financial landscape, and one Everest is well-positioned to serve," said Pablo Korze, Senior Vice President and Regional President, Latin America. "Backed by the power of Everest's financial strength and expanding global network, we are excited to bring our underwriting expertise and a set of core P&C product offerings to this region."

Adam Clifford, co-lead of Everest Insurance International® also added, "We have an outstanding team of professionals in Mexico, and under Jaime's leadership I am confident in our ability to become a preferred market leader in Mexico and around the globe."

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.