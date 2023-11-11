Everest Organics Limited announced that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 11, 2023, has, inter alia, approved appointment of Mr. Abdur Rahman (M. No. A65690) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from November 11, 2023. Date of Birth: July 15, 1995.

Mr. Abdur Rahman is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He holds a post-graduation degree in MBA (Finance) from Osmania University. He has 5 years of work experience in corporate laws and SEBI Compliances.