Everest Organics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Everest Organics Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 494.48 million compared to INR 459.72 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 496.86 million compared to INR 461.89 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.296 million compared to INR 9.39 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to INR 1.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to INR 1.17 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 921.17 million compared to INR 890 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 926.76 million compared to INR 896.06 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.97 million compared to net loss of INR 18.16 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.37 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.37 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 2.27 a year ago.